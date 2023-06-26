An update has emerged on Celtic and their plans to bolster their attacking options in the summer transfer window...

What's the latest on Benie Traore to Celtic?

According to journalist Alan Nixon's Patreon (25/06/2023), the Hoops are one of a number of clubs showing an interest in Hacken centre-forward Benie Traore.

The report claims that the club have been trying to green-light a swoop for the 20-year-old marksman for over a week as Brendan Rodgers attempts to land his second signing of the summer, after the arrival of Norwegian midfielder Odin Thiago Holm.

It states that Premier League side Sheffield United and fellow Scottish outfit Rangers are also keen on the young attacker, who is set to be available for a fee in the region of £5m.

Who is Benie Traore?

The Ivorian could be a terrific addition to the club's squad as his form in Sweden this year suggests that he has the potential to be a dream heir to Kyogo Furuhashi at Parkhead.

Burnley, who have been promoted to the top-flight of English football ahead of next term, are reportedly interested in signing the Japan international and Celtic may have to start thinking about what life will look like after the 28-year-old moves on.

He has been a phenomenal performer for the Hoops since joining in the summer of 2021 and has proven himself to be a reliable Scottish Premiership goalscorer.

Kyogo averaged a Sofascore rating of 7.11 and plundered 27 goals in 31 league starts last season and that came off the back of 12 goals in 16 starts during his debut campaign in the division. As such, the exceptional finisher has scored once every 1.2 league starts on average for the club over the last two years.

These statistics suggest that it will be a tough task to replace his output in the final third. However, Traore's goalscoring record in Sweden indicates that the 20-year-old prospect could come in and enjoy similar success.

Indeed, the Hacken centre-forward, who was hailed as "talented" and a "jewel" by talent scout Jacek Kulig, has averaged a Sofascore rating of 7.25 across 13 Allsvenskan appearances and contributed with 12 goals and three assists.

Traore also produced three goals and three assists in six Svenska Cupen outings earlier this year on the way to helping his team win the competition.

At the age of 20, the star of the Swedish top-flight would come in as a player with long-term potential as well as being a striker who could make an instant impact at Parkhead, given his incredible form since the turn of the year, if he is able to adapt to Scottish football.

His goalscoring record in 2023 is extraordinary and Rodgers could, therefore, find the dream heir to Kyogo by bringing the prolific number nine to Celtic.