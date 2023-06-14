Celtic are edging closer to appointing former manager Brendan Rodgers at Parkhead and his prospective return to Parkhead 'might be able to work', according to journalist Dean Jones.

What's the latest news involving Brendan Rodgers?

According to The Guardian, Celtic are close to appointing Rodgers as their new manager in what would be a headline-grabbing return to the scene of some of his finest former glories.

The report states that discussions between the 50-year-old boss and Celtic majority stakeholder Dermot Desmond have 'progressed positively' to the point where his appointment is all but confirmed.

The Daily Mail have detailed that Rodgers has pitched an exciting vision regarding how to make Celtic a 'competitive force' in Europe, with a focus on improving the playing squad and infrastructure surrounding the club.

Rodgers is already in the process of assembling a backroom team to take on the challenge of trying to maintain the Hoops' domestic dominance and it is said that attempts to keep hold of assistant manager John Kennedy, who is wanted by Ange Postecoglou at Tottenham Hotspur, are already underway.

Ex-Norwich City boss Daniel Farke, Bodo/Glimt's Kjetil Knutsen and Manchester City assistant Enzo Maresca were among the alternative names that were considered for the role, though it now looks like Rodgers is in pole position to take over at Celtic.

Speaking to Football FanCast, journalist Jones thinks that Rodgers returning to Celtic could work out for both parties after hearing the recent reports.

Jones told FFC: "There are definitely a few concerns about whether he'd want to go back to Celtic, but the fact that you hear that he is keen to talk is definitely interesting and it's perhaps the safest bet. If he could actually go back, if he was willing to get his head around that, it might be able to work."

Would Brendan Rodgers be a good appointment by Celtic?

Judging on his time previously at Celtic, there is no doubt that Rodgers, on paper at least, would be a sensible appointment by the Hoops as they look to continue to topple Rangers at the summit of the Scottish Premiership and make advances in European competition.

During his first spell in charge, Rodgers swept all before him domestically, winning seven trophies from seven available and laying down a marker of dominance in Scotland, as per Transfermarkt.

His acrimonious exit to take the reins at Leicester City in 2019 was received badly in the east end of Glasgow; however, at the Foxes, Rodgers in the main did a commendable job, recording two fifth-placed finishes in the Premier League, winning an FA Cup trophy alongside a FA Community Shield and taking the East Midlands outfit to a Europa Conference League semi-final.

Nevertheless, his credentials to return to Celtic more than stand up to scrutiny and he now looks to be odds-on favourite to be installed as their new boss, which is a turn of events that nobody would've been able to predict even just a couple of weeks ago.