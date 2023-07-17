Celtic's squad will continue to be in almost complete overhaul this summer, with Brendan Rodgers admitting via The Scottish Sun that he plans to get rid of several fringe players.

When did Brendan Rodgers take over at Celtic?

The Scottish Premiership outfit once more claimed the league title in 2022/23, courtesy of another impressive campaign led by Ange Postecoglou. Having led the Hoops to first place in both of his campaigns in charge, it meant that the Australian certainly had a successful tenure during his time at Parkhead. It also meant that he ended up on the radar of other teams - and he was eventually poached to manage Tottenham ahead of the next campaign.

It left Celtic needing to fill their managerial position once more, and the club settled on bringing Brendan Rodgers back to Scotland, re-signing their old coach in the middle of June 2023.

Having left Leicester, with the Foxes heading towards Premier League relegation, he was available to bring in free of charge - release fee wise at least - and the Hoops jumped at the opportunity to bring the former Liverpool man back to the club. During his last stint with the side, he managed to bag two Scottish Premiership titles, two Scottish Cups and three Scottish League Cups.

Even more impressive is that he also went unbeaten domestically during his first year at the helm - so fans will be delighted to see him back in the hotseat.

What's the latest Celtic transfer news?

He now has some work to do in order to get the squad back to his liking ahead of the 2022/23 season. He's already seen several deals take place under his leadership, with four incomings and three outgoings for the club already. They parted with a seven-figure fee to bring in Odin Thiago Holm from Valerenga for starters, and have also spent a similar amount to snap up Hyun-jun Yang from Gangwon FC.

Rounding out their business, they've added a winger in Marco Tilio and have signed 26-year-old Tomoki Iwata. They should still have plenty of funds available though, with the Hoops having sold Jota to Ittihad in the Saudi Pro League for a fee which hit nearly £30m. Conor Hazard has left for Championship Plymouth and Adam Montgomery has departed on loan.

And that certainly doesn't look like it will be the end of their transfer business. According to boss Rodgers, via The Scottish Sun, Celtic will offload even more of their squad players this summer, with the manager feeling that the squad needs to be cut down ahead of the new season. It's unclear which players will be shown the door, but he said: "We will be looking to trim the squad. That will be the natural process. I've already spoken to a couple of players and I'm sure I will do over the course of pre-season.

"You have to be honest with players. Even if it's a tough conversation, it's the most humane way and the most direct way to tell them the plan. If that's to move on and get playing football, then that's what they have to do."

Rodgers then clearly already has a vision in place about the type of squad he wants at his disposal. Having already won pretty much all there is to win with Celtic previously, you would trust him to mould the squad to his liking in order to repeat the feat in 2023/24.