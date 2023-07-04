Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers will be given a 'Champions League transfer budget' at Parkhead as he looks to continue the Hoops' success in 2023/24, according to Sky Sports reporter Anthony Joseph.

What's the latest transfer news involving Celtic?

The Scottish Sun reported when Rodgers was hired as Celtic's new manager that the 50-year-old would inherit a contract worth £3 million per annum.

Regarding his potential spending power, the former Liverpool boss has also been handed a transfer kitty of around £30 million to 'satisfy his ambitions in Scotland and Europe', which is something that the Irishman sought assurances over before taking the reins at Parkhead.

Intriguingly, Rodgers may now have even more spending power following confirmation that Portuguese winger Jota has completed a big-money move to Saudi Pro League side Al-Ittihad for a fee in the region of £25 million, as per Sky Sports.

Jota's former club Benfica will receive 30% of the transfer fee due to having inserted a sell-on clause in his initial agreement; nevertheless, the 24-year-old's exit still represents a tidy profit for Celtic on the back of his permanent move to the Hoops one year ago.

Celtic have already made moves in the transfer window and have signed up Norwegian midfielder Odin Thiago Holm and Australian winger Marco Tilio from Valerenga and Melbourne City, respectively.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, Sky Sports reporter Joseph has revealed that Rodgers will have a 'Champions League transfer budget' to conduct his business with at Celtic this window.

Joseph stated: “I’ve been given some rough figures. My understanding is there will be a transfer budget of around £30m this window. This is described as a Champions League transfer budget.”

Who have Celtic been linked with as they look to strengthen this summer?

Sky Sports reporter Joseph has also detailed some other Celtic transfer activity on Twitter surrounding Gangwon winger Hyun-jun Yang, stating: "Celtic are stepping up their efforts to sign Gangwon FC winger Hyun-jun Yang. The Hoops made an approach for the 21yo last month, but the K League side are reluctant to sell during their season. It’s understood Yang has now told club chiefs that he wants to move to Celtic."

Young Boys midfielder Fabian Rieder is another name that has been tentatively mentioned in relation to a potential move to Parkhead this summer, as per Football Scotland.

Celtic have also moved to secure star striker Kyogo Furuhashi on a new four-year contract amid interest from the likes of Tottenham Hotspur, Nottingham Forest and Crystal Palace in his services.

The Scottish Sun have claimed that Arsenal defender Kieran Tierney wouldn't completely rule out a sensational return to his boyhood club on loan this summer, though a considerable compromise would need to be found regarding his wages and Celtic would additionally have to pay a significant loan fee.

Pre-season has dawned at Lennoxtown and Celtic players not recently involved in international duty have already started preparations for this term. Rodgers is set to offer an opportunity for fringe players to stake their claim for first-team action, as per Football Scotland.

Right now, it is a waiting game to find out who Celtic may add in the next few weeks; however, it shouldn't be too long before we know who the Glasgow giants plan to sign, keep and ship out of Parkhead.