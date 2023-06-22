Returning Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers will be given freedom to spend this summer, with reports suggesting he will be firmly backed in the upcoming transfer window.

How much will Rodgers have to spend?

Having already won seven trophies himself at Celtic Park, Rodgers knows exactly what is required of him in Scotland: dominance. To achieve this, much like Ange Postecoglou did before him, he will need to shape this new Celtic team in his image.

Journalist Dharmesh Sheth spoke on the Sky Sports Transfer Talk podcast and claim Rodgers will be backed in the transfer market this summer as he tries to win over Celtic supporters following his frosty exit from the club midway through the 2018/19 season.

"Rodgers' deal is in excess of his previous Celtic contract making him the highest paid manager in the club's history. The Celtic board, we're told, will back Rodgers in the transfer market to help him deliver and continue that domestic success," said Sheth.

How much Rodgers will be afforded by the Celtic board remains to be seen, but early reports have predicted that the Northern Irishman may be given a staggering £30m to spend on new recruits.

Rangers have already started their recruitment process in a bid to catch up with their neighbours, with Kieran Dowell, Jack Butland, Dujon Sterling and Sam Lammers all arriving at Ibrox ahead of next season already.

Timoki Iwata's loan deal is soon to be made permanent this summer for Celtic. However, Rodgers will surely be keen to put his own stamp on the Bhoys.

Who will Celtic sign?

There have been plenty of links to potential new arrivals at Paradise this summer as the Bhoys have got their summer window up and running with an arrival announced on Thursday afternoon.

Indeed, the club confirmed the signing of the 20-year-old Norwegian, Odin Thiago Holm, from Valerenga. The youngster is believed to have cost the Bhoys in the region of £2.6m.

One of those rumoured to be on the club's radar is Kings Kangwa. The Zambian midfielder, who currently plays for Red Star Belgrade in Serbia, is currently in talks with Nottingham Forest, but the Hoops are on standby in case a potential deal could be struck to sign the 24-year-old.

While there have also been some tentative reports have linked Rodgers and Leicester City's Wilfred Ndidi with a potential reunion.

One final name on the shortlist (via Daily Record) is Yang Hyun-Jun, a 21-year-old South Korean forward currently plying his trade for Gangwon FC in the K-League. The winger would likely be tempted by a move to Europe but Gangwon are desperate to keep a hold of one of their star players as they attempt to avoid relegation.