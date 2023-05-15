Celtic may struggle to keep hold of Ronan Ferns in the summer transfer window, with Brighton having already tabled an offer according to Football Insider.

What is the latest on Ronan Ferns leaving Celtic?

The Scottish Premiership side have once more strolled to the top of the league this campaign and after a victory over Hearts, have confirmed their status as title winners. It means that boss Ange Postecoglou has now claimed four pieces of silverware in two years at the club, with two first-place finishes and two Scottish League Cup glories.

The manager will be hoping to keep the good times rolling at Parkhead beyond this campaign and that will involve both retaining his best players and adding to the squad this summer. However, he could be set for a battle to keep hold of one of the club's promising young talents in Ronan Ferns this transfer window.

According to Football Insider, there are several Premier League clubs all weighing up potential bids for the defender and Brighton are heading the queue currently. The Seagulls are looking to strengthen themselves, with the club potentially looking at competing in Europe in the next campaign and no doubt wanting to ensure they have a steady stream of talent coming through.

That has involved them now working to seal a deal for Ferns, with the club reportedly working "behind the scenes" to get a deal sorted as soon as they can.

They've already been credited with previous interest in the player but this has now stepped up a gear. The club have now placed an offer on the table - believed to be six-figures - and are hopeful that a deal can be done to bring the 16-year-old to the AMEX Stadium before the Scottish Premiership side can get him to commit to them. They even have a contract ready for the player to sign, should Celtic agree to his sale.

Should Celtic allow Ronan Ferns to leave?

Having yet to make a full debut for Celtic and considering his age - and the fact he has yet to actually sign a professional contract with them - it is hard to judge just how big of a blow it would be to lose Ferns this summer.

However, the signs are that he has the potential to be a solid defender in the future, so Celtic should try and keep him on at the club if they can. Ferns has already been capped by his country at Under-16 level, playing eight times so far. He's also bagged a goal despite his position. That suggests he is a talent, with only the best young players usually given the chance to play on the international stage.

Celtic then would do well to hold onto a player that could potentially emerge as a superb option at the back in the future. If they do let him go, they would need to ensure it is a suitable deal that befits his value.