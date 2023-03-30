Brighton & Hove Albion are thought to be plotting a summer move for Celtic midfielder Reo Hatate, according to Football Insider.

What’s the latest on Hatate’s Celtic future?

Hatate has proven to be an extremely shrewd signing by Ange Postecoglou, with the midfielder one of a number of players brought over from the J1 League in recent years. The 25-year-old made the move to Parkhead in January 2022 from Kawasaki Frontale and has gone on to make 59 appearances for the Hoops in all competitions, contributing to 24 goals in the process.

He helped Celtic lift the Scottish Premiership title last season and the Scottish League Cup during the current campaign, however, it seems as if his displays have caught the eye from one club down south.

Football Insider shared a worrying update regarding Hatate in the last 48 hours, revealing that Brighton are plotting a summer move for the Celtic star. The Seagulls have made checks on the player this season, with Hatate also of interest to other Premier League sides and clubs around Europe.

Do Celtic need to sell Hatate?

Pundit Alan Hutton hailed the Hoops for their recruitment policy last month and added that he wouldn’t be surprised if clubs were watching Hatate, with his prediction coming to light following this update regarding Brighton’s interest

However, the Hoops are under no pressure to sell their midfielder at this moment in time, with Hatate currently under contract in Glasgow until 2026. Postecoglou has also waxed lyrical over the player this month, so you’d expect he’ll be desperate to keep hold of Hatate.

"Over the last month he's just gone to another level and I certainly believe there are another couple of levels in him as a footballer. He's enjoying it and he's making more of an impact, which is great for us."

Hatate has provided Postecoglou with plenty of versatility, featuring in central and defensive midfield roles while also turning out as a right-back on two occasions, ranking in the top five current Celtic performers to have made 10 or more starts, as per WhoScored. He has made 38 appearances in all competitions this season, starting in 34 of those games, proving that he is viewed as a key first-team player, so hopefully, Celtic will be able to retain his services heading into the 2023/24 season.