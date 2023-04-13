Celtic teenager Ronan Ferns has received an offer from the English Premier League, according to Football Insider.

What’s the latest transfer news on Celtic gem Ferns?

Ferns is primarily a centre-back but can also play in midfield and is regarded as a hugely promising talent at Lennoxtown.

The left-footed teenager, who is wanted by Brighton & Hove Albion, has represented Scotland at U16 level and is currently plying his trade for the Hoops at U17 level.

Brighton, owned by billionaire Tony Bloom, were linked with a move for Ferns just last month, and it looks as if they have firmed up that interest.

Football Insider reporter Pete O’Rourke shared an update regarding Ferns in the last 48 hours, revealing that the Seagulls have submitted a bid for the youngster.

He states how Brighton have made an offer to the player, with the English side ahead of Celtic in the race to land the defender on a professional contract.

The next Hoops starlet to depart?

Celtic have found it extremely difficult to keep hold of a number of their rising stars in the Lennoxtown academy, with Ferns seemingly the next gem to potentially head south over the coming months.

The Premier League has been a popular destination, with the likes of Josh Adam, Leo Hjelde and Ben Doak just a few to depart for England, while Liam Morrison and Barry Hepburn made the move to Bayern Munich.

Teenage midfielder Aidan Borland also appears to be close to joining Aston Villa after Celtic accepted an offer, and it looks as if Ferns could also follow suit in crossing the border.

The departing starlets could leave Celtic officials extremely frustrated, but it shows how the club are developing plenty of exciting talent in Glasgow, so the next step for the Hoops may be on how they can keep hold of their highly-rated youngsters instead of losing them just as they reach the age where they could be in line for a professional contract at Parkhead.