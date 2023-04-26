As Scottish champions Celtic edge closer to wrapping up a second successive league title, the Parkhead outfit's impressive lead at the summit has afforded the chance for manager Ange Postecoglou to blood the youth of late.

18-year-old sensation, Rocco Vata - who has been linked with clubs across Europe in recent times - has notably featured in three of the club's last four Scottish Premiership games, having previously made his senior debut against Hibernian back in December.

The Republic of Ireland youth international is not alone in having been handed a chance to impress of late, however, with fellow teenager Ben Summers having also made his first-team bow as a late substitute in the 4-1 drubbing away to Kilmarnock.

Those recent nods from Postecoglou toward the youth set-up will likely come as encouragement to the Old Firm outfit's other academy prospects, with the climax of the season potentially allowing further debuts to be dished out.

One such starlet who is perhaps deserving of an opportunity at senior level is another teen sensation in the form of Bruno Davidson, with the 19-year-old - who only recently extended his deal at the club until 2025 - having shone in the academy ranks this season.

Who is Bruno Davidson?

The former Scotland youth international, who is also eligible to represent Canada, has been "causing some buzz" among those in North America due to his performances for the Hoops, according to The Athletic's Joshua Kloke, having been identified as "one to watch" - as per Kloke.

The £590-per-week playmaker has warranted the hype of late after providing 12 goals and assists in 34 games in all competitions for this season, including six goals and five assists in 25 Lowland League appearances for the club's 'B' team.

The versatile asset - who can also feature on the flanks - has been with the Glasgow side since signing from Hutchison Vale back in 2020, with the Scottish Premiership side fending off a host of Premier League suitors to secure the youngster's signature.

That rival interest is a marker of just how highly-regarded Davidson is as a prospective talent, with there a potential for the exciting gem to prove a dream heir to Aaron Mooy as Celtic's creative, midfield hub.

The latter man has proven something of a revelation since his free transfer arrival last summer, with the Australian having notably been "outstanding" since returning from World Cup duty, according to Postecoglou.

Much like Davidson, the experienced asset has largely operated as a playmaking option in the centre of the park this season, showcasing his threat in the final third after contributing seven goals and ten assists in 40 games across all fronts.

While the one-time Huddersfield Town man has been "different class", according to pundit Frank McAvennie, at 32 it remains to be seen if he will be a long-term fit at Celtic Park, with only just over a year left on his existing deal.

As such, unleashing young Davidson - who is waiting for his first senior appearance for the club - in the near future could allow Postecoglou to find an ideal successor to Mooy for the years to come.