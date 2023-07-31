Celtic majority shareholder Dermot Desmond and the rest of the board have backed Brendan Rodgers in the summer transfer window so far.

Who have Celtic signed this summer?

The Hoops chiefs have splashed the cash to bring in five new signings for the Northern Irish tactician, who returned to the club last month to replace Ange Postecoglou after the Australian manager's move to Premier League side Tottenham Hotspur.

Australia international Marco Tilio and Norwegian midfielder Odin Thiago Holm were his first two additions and they have since been joined by South Korean duo Hyeok-kyu Kwon and Hyun-jun Yang, alongside Polish central defender Maik Nawrocki.

Whilst there is still just over a month to go until the deadline passes, Rodgers could potentially avoid the need to dip into the market for further reinforcements by utilising the academy set-up.

One player who has caught the eye with his performances for the B-team of later is versatile attacker Bruno Davidson, who could be a dream heir to Daizen Maeda at Parkhead.

How many goals did Bruno Davidson score last season?

The 19-year-old talent scored a respectable six goals in 26 Lowland League matches for the Hoops academy side during the 2022/23 campaign.

He racked up six goals and six assists in 29 domestic outings and has scored once in two league games so far this season for the B-team.

This means that the exciting wizard has recorded a direct goal contribution once every 2.38 domestic clashes on average since the start of last term.

His form caught the eye in Canada last year as journalist Joshua Kloke claimed he was "causing some buzz" due to his dual eligibility to play for the North American side. Despite this, he has only been called up by Scotland at U17 level so far.

The teenage maestro is also yet to be handed his first-team bow by the Bhoys to date and has not been given an opportunity to showcase his talent on the professional stage.

Maeda, who can play anywhere across the front three, produced 11 goals and seven assists in 49 competitive games for Celtic last season, which included eight strikes and five assists in 31 Scottish Premiership outings.

The Japan international was directly involved in a goal every 2.72 appearances on average for the Hoops. He is not a prolific scorer or consistent creator but is able to chip in at the top end of the pitch on a semi-regular basis.

Davidson, who has been deployed on both flanks and through the middle as a number ten, has showcased similar qualities as a versatile winger for the B-team, as shown by his aforementioned statistics.

Of course, there is no guarantee that he will be able to translate his form over to a first-team setting but the potential is there for him to take the next step if Rodgers offers an opportunity.

Davidson's emergence as a senior option would alleviate the need for the club to go into the market to splash out millions on a new attacker, which is why using the academy to unearth talent can be a cost-effective and pleasing way of adding to the squad for supporters who want to see homegrown players flourish.