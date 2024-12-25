Celtic are back in action in the Scottish Premiership on Boxing Day as they prepare to welcome Motherwell to Parkhead for the first game since Christmas Day.

The Hoops will be hoping for a late Christmas treat after they failed to pick up all three points last time out against Dundee United at Tannadice Park.

Brendan Rodgers' side were held to a 0-0 draw in that clash on Sunday, which was only the second time the Bhoys have dropped points in the division this season.

The Scottish giants were, however, without star forward Nicolas Kuhn for that match, and it remains to be seen whether or not he will be available this time around.

The latest on Nicolas Kuhn's injury

The German forward missed out on the draw with Dundee United after pulling up with a knee injury in training ahead of the game, and the extent of the blow remains a mystery.

After the 0-0 draw, Rodgers said: “I don’t know how long Nicolas will be out for. Hopefully it’s not long term - we will need to see."

Whilst the Northern Irish head coach did not rule out a return on Thursday, his wording did not suggest that he is sure that Kuhn will be available in the short-term.

This means that the former Liverpool boss will need to find a way to get his attack firing without the left-footed magician, who has produced 12 goals and 11 assists in all competitions this season.

Hyun-jun Yang started in his place on Sunday and failed to take a shot or create a chance in his 61 minutes on the pitch, which suggests that Rodgers needs to look elsewhere to ease the blow of losing Kuhn.

Celtic star should be unleashed in new role

The Celtic boss could find a solution to this problem by unleashing Daizen Maeda in a new role on the right side of the attack for this clash with Motherwell.

He has started 20 times on the left wing and twice as a striker across all competitions this season, but is yet to be unleashed on the right flank for the Hoops.

It is a role the £18k-per-week star has some experience in, with 25 appearances in his career on the right wing, and the Japan international, who Rodgers claimed can produce "magic" at the top end of the pitch, could use his pace to provide a direct threat down that side.

Playing him on the right wing would also allow Rodgers to bring Luis Palma back into the starting XI, with the hope that he can recapture the form that he displayed in the Premiership last season.

23/24 Premiership Luis Palma Appearances 28 Starts 18 Goals 7 Big chances created 14 Assists 9 Stats via Sofascore

As you can see in the table above, the Honduras international showed plenty of signs of promise in his first campaign at Parkhead, with 16 goal contributions in the league, but has failed to produce a goal or an assist in five league outings this term.

The 24-year-old star did, however, come off the bench against Dundee United and created two chances in 29 minutes - two more than Yang managed in the first 61 - and this suggests that he can offer more than the South Korean whiz.

Therefore, Celtic should move Maeda, who has scored 11 goals this season, to a new role on the right and bring Palma in on the left to make up for the potential absence of Kuhn on Boxing Day.