The deadline day of the summer transfer window officially passed on Friday and Celtic were able to make three new additions to their playing squad.

Brendan Rodgers was heavily backed by the board throughout the off-season, as evidenced by the money that was spent on incoming signings.

The Hoops reportedly smashed their club-record transfer fee with an £11m deal to sign central midfielder Arne Engels from Augsburg, whilst Luke McCowan and Auston Trusty were also added to the squad on deadline day.

Ireland international Adam Idah was also snapped up on a permanent deal from Norwich City for a reported fee of up to £9.5m, following his loan spell at Parkhead last term.

This means that the Hoops could end up spending more than £20m on Idah and Engels combined, without taking any fees for Viljami Sinisalo, McCowan, Paulo Bernardo, or Trusty into account.

The summer transfer window was a statement of intent by the Bhoys and time will tell whether or not the money spent will pay off on the pitch, with the group stages of the Champions League still to come.

They could have spent more, though, if reports were to be believed, as they were linked with another striker addition before the deadline last week.

Celtic were keen on re-signing forward

Newsquest reporter Bobby Manzi reported towards the end of August that the Scottish Premiership giants were interested in a deal to sign Crystal Palace centre-forward Odsonne Edouard.

The journalist claimed that the Hoops were keen on a reunion with the French number nine, who had worked with Rodgers during his first spell in Glasgow.

Manzi revealed that the former Paris Saint-Germain prospect was set to become available when the Eagles completed their deal to bring Eddie Nketiah in from Premier League giants Arsenal.

Odsonne-Edouard

Palace did eventually get their deal for the England international over the line on deadline day and Edouard was allowed to move on from Selhurst Park.

However, Celtic were not able to win the race for his services as Premier League side Leicester City snapped him up on a season-long loan deal, with no mention of an option or an obligation to make the deal permanent next summer.

It is unclear as to whether or not the Hoops ever made a serious attempt to bring the Frenchman back to Paradise, to compete with Kyogo Furuhashi and Idah for a starting spot, ahead of the Foxes, though.

As shown in the graphic above, the right-footed attacker was a superstar in Glasgow during his time in Scotland, with 125 goal contributions in 179 matches in all competitions.

This shows that the potential was there for the French ace, who scored seven goals in the Premier League for Palace last season, to return and be a fantastic option for the manager to call upon.

Rodgers could, though, forget all about his possible failure to reunite with Edouard during the summer transfer window by unleashing one of the club's promising young players from the B team - Daniel Cummings.

Daniel Cummings' sublime form for Celtic B

With Idah and Kyogo already in the building as two senior, proven, centre-forward options for Celtic, the third striker position could suit an up-and-coming player.

Rodgers only plays with one recognised number nine in his system and this means that a third-choice marksman is unlikely to get too many minutes, even across all competitions, throughout the season.

Edouard, who turns 27 in January, may not have been happy with a reserved role and it would have been odd to have spent up to £9.5m on Idah, only to place him below Edouard and Kyogo in the pecking order.

Therefore, Cummings, who only turned 18 in April, could be well-suited to stepping up to fill the void left by Hyeon-gyu Oh's move to Genk earlier in the summer.

His form for Celtic B in the 2024/25 campaign so far suggests that he is ready to step up and showcase his quality at first-team level for the club, even if it is just in cameo outings.

The 18-year-old starlet has fired in an outstanding ten goals in eight appearances in all competitions, a return of 1.25 goals per game, with all ten coming in seven Lowland League matches.

His exceptional form in front of goal has carried over from the 2023/24 season, in which the Scotland U17 international produced 12 goals in 19 Lowland League appearances.

Cummings, who has scored one goal in three matches for Scotland's U17s, also scored against Chelsea in the Premier League International Cup, as shown in the clip above.

The teenage marksman appears to have outgrown development football, given his return of 22 goals in 26 Lowland League games since the start of last season, and it could be time for him to be given a chance in the first-team at Parkhead this term.

What Celtic should do with Daniel Cummings

At the age of 18, there is no rush for Cummings and Rodgers does not need to throw him into the senior side on a regular basis too early in his career.

However, there is a vacant spot to be filled as the third striker for the first-team and that could be an ideal role for the B team starlet, as he would not be needed unless Kyogo and Idah are both unavailable.

Therefore, the Northern Irish manager must bring Cummings into the group when one of the two experienced options are out, through suspension or injury.

It could also be worth bringing him into the matchday squad on occasion, alongside Kyogo or Idah on the bench, to get him used to being part of the team and being around the first-team environment.

Then, if Cummings can translate even some of his form for the B team over to the Premiership, the domestic cups, and the Champions League, then the teenage dynamo could be a brilliant prospect for the club to develop over the years to come.

His potential as a future star for the Scottish giants also means that Rodgers can forget all about Edouard by unleashing the talented youngster when needed this season.