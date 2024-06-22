Celtic are set to dip into the summer transfer window to find themselves a new number one after Joe Hart departed from Parkhead at the end of the last season.

The former England international's contract expired at the end of last month and he has now officially retired from professional football, after three years with the Hoops.

This means that Brendan Rodgers does not currently have a number one in his squad ahead of the 2024/25 campaign, which has led to the club looking at a number of different options.

Earlier this month, it was reported that the Scottish giants are interested in Liverpool goalkeeper Caoimhin Kelleher but the Premier League side want a lot more than £10m for the 25-year-old titan.

Celtic are now reportedly eyeing up another Premier League shot-stopper who could make Rodgers forget all about the Reds number two this summer.

Celtic eyeing up £10m colossus

According to The Irish Sun, the Bhoys are one of the clubs eyeing up Bournemouth goalkeeper Mark Travers ahead of a possible swoop for his services.

The report claims that the Hoops and Premier League side Crystal Palace are both among the suitors for the Ireland international ahead of next season.

It states that Cherries boss Andi Iraola is looking to bring in his own shot-stopper and is prepared to allow the Irishman to move on from the Vitality Stadium as a result.

The Irish Sun adds that the South Coast outfit are set to demand a fee of around £10m for the 25-year-old ace, which is less than the much more than £10m that Liverpool want for Kelleher.

Rodgers could now forget all about Arne Slot's number two, behind Alisson Becker, by securing a deal to sign Travers ahead of the 2024/25 campaign.

Why Celtic should sign Mark Travers

Firstly, he looks set to cost less than Kelleher at around £10m and that could make him a more attractive option from a financial perspective, as it would then free up funds to be used on other areas of the squad as well.

Travers is also 25, 12 years younger than Hart, and has plenty of time left to develop and grow over the years to come, which is also true of his compatriot, who is also 25.

23/24 Premier League Caoimhin Kelleher Mark Travers Appearances 10 4 Save percentage 72% 72% Successful run-outs per game 0.4 0.5 Goals prevented 0.40 0.07 Error led to goal 1 0 Stats via Sofascore

As you can see in the table above, both of them were bit-part players for their respective clubs in the Premier League and posted similar statistics when they did get on the pitch.

Both them were roughly on par as shot-stoppers, conceding just under what they were expected to based on xG, and both enjoyed a save success rate of 72%.

Travers, though, did spend the first half of the campaign on loan with Stoke City in the Championship and boasted a save success rate of 72% across 13 league outings, which suggests that he can consistently save a high percentage of the shots against his goal.

The Ireland international, who national team boss Stephen Kenny claimed has a "massive" frame, appears to be very similar to Kelleher in terms of the quality they provide on the pitch and that is why Rodgers can forget about spending much more than £10m by splashing less money on the Bournemouth colossus.