The 2023/24 season may have only just come to a climax, yet there is simply no time to waste for Celtic in their preparations for next term, with the Scottish champions needing to get their recruitment on the money if they are to develop into a more competitive outfit on the continent.

At present, the burning issue appears to be nailing down a long-term solution in the centre-forward ranks, with speculation rife as to whether loan hero Adam Idah will return to Parkhead permanently this summer, following his impressive tally of nine goals in just 19 games in all competitions.

With the Irishman's parent club, Norwich City, believed to be playing hardball at present, the Old Firm giants may have to turn their attentions elsewhere sooner rather than later, particularly amid reports that Ange Postecoglou favourite, Kyogo Furuhashi, is being courted by clubs in his native Japan.

Having scored 54 goals in just 83 games under his former boss, the 29-year-old suffered a noticeable dip following Brendan Rodgers' arrival in the dugout, with his respectable, yet unspectacular return of 19 goals in 50 games this season sparking the need to find a suitable successor.

Celtic's search for a striker

With reports indicating that Kyogo could depart for around £10m this summer - and with Idah in line to return to Norwich for pre-season - the hunt to acquire a credible replacement will need to ramp up sooner rather than later.

Perhaps the obvious, standout candidate for the Hoops to help them move on from their current striking duo is Aberdeen sensation, Bojan Miovski, with the Macedonian marksman having long been linked with a move to Glasgow.

As FotMob reported only last week, Rodgers' side are among the clubs who are interested in signing the 24-year-old ahead of next season, with the double winners said to be ahead of rivals Rangers in the battle for his signature - albeit with the likes of Southampton, Bologna and Feyenoord also in the mix.

How Miovski compares to Idah and Kyogo

The 24-year-old - who still has two years left to run on his current deal at Pittodrie - would likely not come cheap himself amid claims made that even a £5m bid wouldn't cut it, yet the Dons hero has certainly warranted a sizeable asking price amid his prolific performances of late.

The figurehead of a struggling Aberdeen side over the last two seasons, the 6 foot 2 hotshot has plundered 44 goals in just 95 games in all competitions since his arrival from Hungarian side MTK in 2022.

That return is not far from the 53 goals which Kyogo has scored in that time, albeit while operating in a far more successful and front-foot side, while his 26 goals this season alone matches up with Idah's total career record at senior level - the 23-year-old scoring 17 goals in 115 games for the Canaries, as well as his nine for the Hoops.

Only a year older than Idah, Miovski would represent another potential long-term addition for Rodgers and co as the spearhead of the attack, with the 22-cap international having already caught the eye of Rodgers, who labelled him a "good player" following the Scottish Cup semi-final clash at Hampden.

Scottish Premiership 23/24 stat comparison Stat Idah Kyogo Miovski Games (starts) 15 (5) 38 (31) 38 (36) Goals 8 14 16 'Big chances' missed 7 24 16 Assists 2 5 2 Pass accuracy 73% 67% 69% 'Big chances' created 1 7 5 Key passes per game 0.4 0.6 0.6 Total duels won 44% 41% 31% Aerial duels won 64% 26% 28% Possession lost per game 6.1 5.7 9.3 Stats via Sofascore

With three goals in seven meetings against the champions - alongside four in nine against those at Ibrox - Miovski has certainly proven himself against the best in the division, hence why Livingston boss David Martindale previously claimed that the "top striker" could "walk into any team" in the league.

Also dubbed "one of the best players in Scotland" by writer Zach Lowy, the in-demand forward would certainly represent a shrewd addition for Rodgers and co, with the battle now on to see just who can get ahead in the race for his signature.