The summer transfer window brought with it something of a midfield overhaul for Celtic and Brendan Rodgers, with the Northern Irishman seeking ways to plug the gaping hole left behind by Matt O'Riley.

Out went the Denmark international - and to a lesser extent, Tomoki Iwata - with the Hoops moving to fill that sizeable, creative void by snapping up Arne Engels, Paulo Bernardo and Luke McCowan.

In the case of McCowan, the 26-year-old was plucked from Dundee on a bargain £1m deal, having since gone on to score twice in the Premiership for his new club, despite being restricted to just two league starts thus far.

As with the case of the likes of Ryan Christie and Stuart Armstrong before him - the pair arriving from Inverness and Dundee United, respectively - recruiting young talents from within Scottish football is often a good route to success, with it looking as if the Old Firm side are hoping to continue that trend with a move for Motherwell's rising star, Lennon Miller.

Celtic's pursuit of Lennon Miller

In truth, links to the 18-year-old sensation have become rather inevitable amid his sparkling form in recent times at Fir Park, with the teenager already boasting four goals and three assists in 18 appearances this season.

That impact for his current side has even seen Miller take on the captain's armband in recent weeks despite his relative youth, with a senior call-up to the Scotland squad no doubt in the pipeline.

Amid that stunning rise, the Daily Mail have reported that both Celtic and rivals Rangers are likely to make a move for the playmaker in January, albeit with neither side having yet made an approach.

Lennon Miller's Premiership stats (24/25) 11 games (11 starts) 2 goals 3 assists 5 'big chances' created 2.1 key passes* 73% pass accuracy* 1.5 tackles* 1.5 interceptions* 6.5 balls recovered* 50% total duels won* 16x possession lost* Stats via Sofascore (*per game)

The suggestion is that Well will demand a fee of at least £4m, thus eclipsing their record £3m sale of David Turnbull to Parkhead back in the summer of 2020.

That £4m fee could ultimately prove a bargain on the basis of Miller's current form, yet might Celtic save themselves the outlay by looking to promote from within instead, rather than getting embroiled in any sort of transfer tug-of-war - with Premier League side Liverpool also lurking.

Celtic's potential answer to Lennon Miller

The common theme for Celtic in recent times has been for their brightest young talents to move on elsewhere before making a real impression at senior level.

In The Pipeline Football FanCast's In the Pipeline series aims to uncover the very best youth players in world football.

The most notable recent examples are, of course, Ben Doak and Rocco Vata - who joined Liverpool and Watford, respectively - although further cases also occurred with the loss of Leo Hjelde to Leeds United, as well as Daniel Kelly's summer move to Millwall.

In the case of Kelly, in particular, the promising midfielder turned down what was said to be a "lucrative" contract offer from the Celtic board, with fears growing that a similar scenario could occur with prolific striker, Daniel Cummings, who has netted 20 goals this season.

Thankfully for Rodgers and co, the future of young Francis Turley has at least been secured after he signed a new four-year deal earlier this year, with the 18-year-old midfielder offering a potential alternative to splashing the cash on Miller.

Of course, Turley's involvement on the senior stage has been limited after making just a solitary, late cameo against St Mirren earlier in the campaign, although he has caught the eye in the academy ranks, after scoring three times and registering one assist in just four UEFA Youth League outings in 2024/25.

The Northern Ireland youth international has certainly captured the attention of his manager and compatriot, with Rodgers outlining just how "impressed" he has been with the young maestro following his senior bow against the Saints:

“I was really impressed with him over the course of pre-season,” said Rodgers. “He still has a lot of maturation, and I think that what we don’t need to do is put a lot of hype into a young 18-year-old. Just take your time. “Young players have a place here. He still has so much physical development to come, but technically, he’s very good in the game.”

As the former Leicester City boss outlined, putting pressure on Turley at such a young age could be foolish, yet what would it say to further block his route to game time by signing a fellow teenager in Miller?

There must undoubtedly be frustration brewing at the constant drain of young talent - such as Doak, Vata and Kelly et al - but at some stage, greater faith needs to be placed in an academy asset at first-team level.

Not since the days of Kieran Tierney - who was eventually sold for a handsome £25m fee - has an in-house prospect truly cemented a starting role for themselves.

That maybe speaks to the quality of those produced - as well as the pressure to keep winning, rather than having the time to blood youngsters - but the next step for Celtic must surely be to properly promote from within.

Of course, Motherwell's Miller is a diamond worth chasing, but would it hurt to give a figure like Turley a chance to prove himself instead?