Celtic are chasing a move for a long-term target this summer as they look to bolster their ranks ahead of the new Scottish Premiership campaign, it has been reported.

Celtic focus on permanent moves for loanees

Following the Scottish League and Cup double (both at the expense of bitter rivals Rangers), Brendan Rodgers' side have had a quiet summer. They have replaced the retired Joe Hart with veteran shot-stopper Kasper Schmeichel, who has joined on a one-year deal after his time with Belgian side Anderlecht came to a close.

"Celtic is one of the world’s proper football clubs, a massive name and a place of real passion and success." he told the club website.

They have also confirmed a deal for backup goalkeeper Viljami Sinisalo, with the 22-year-old arriving from Aston Villa. But much of the focus has been on trying to negotiate permanent moves for their successful loanees last season.

Striker Adam Idah was a priority for Rodgers at the end of the season after he scored nine times on loan from Norwich, but a deal is looking increasingly difficult to pull off.

Adam Idah's impressive Celtic spell Appearances 19 Goals 9 Assists 2 Minutes per goal or assist 73.5

Speaking to the media last week, new Norwich manager Johannes Hoff Thorup suggested he wanted Idah to remain at Carrow Road.

"Like we said from day one, he's a vital part of the group and of the squad here. Luckily, or maybe unfortunately, we have players where there's also interest from other clubs. But we should always strive to have that, that's important for us."

"But Adam’s working hard in training, a good guy with good energy. He's really doing well. And I hope it's obvious for him and everyone that he will play a vital part for this team."

They are having better luck with fellow loanee Paulo Bernardo though, with reports from Scotland claiming that a deal for the midfielder is "all but done" in a move that will see Celtic shell out just under £3.4m to bring the 21-year-old to Celtic Park.

He may not be the only midfield arrival, though.

Celtic set to resume long chase

That comes with Sport Witness relaying claims from Turkey that Celtic remain interested in midfielder Jakub Kaluzinski. The Hoops were keen to sign him during his time at Lechia Gdansk, the report suggests, but the young Polish midfielder completed a move to Turkish side Antalyaspor last summer.

Now, 12 months on, Celtic remain interested, it is alleged, and there is no suggestion that he is unobtainable despite being under contract until 2026. On the contrary, it is added that a deal could be completed for just €4m (£3.3m), though Spanish side Rayo Vallodolid are also thought to be chasing his signature.

It remains to be seen whether a move for the 21-year-old talent is given priority given the other areas of need in the Hoops squad, but it is certainly one to keep an eye on ahead of the new campaign.