Celtic did not enjoy a completely successful January transfer window as Brendan Rodgers reportedly missed out on targets in several key positions.

The Hoops were able to secure the signing of Nicolas Kuhn on a permanent deal from Austrian side Rapid Wien but Football Insider claimed that the manager also wanted a left-back, a goalkeeper, and a centre-forward.

Adam Idah arrived on loan, with no option to buy, from English Championship side Norwich City on deadline day, and he was the only other first-team signing made before the window slammed shut.

The Daily Record reported on deadline day that the Bhoys were also eyeing up another central midfielder to bolster the squad after David Turnbull was sold to Cardiff City and Reo Hatate suffered an injury whilst playing for Japan.

However, Celtic ended the window without a new goalkeeper, left-back, or central midfielder, which may have left Rodgers frustrated with their efforts.

The Northern Irish tactician could, though, unearth a surprise homegrown replacement for Turnbull next season by calling MacKenzie Carse up to the first-team after his loan spell with Queen's Park.

David Turnbull's Celtic career in numbers

The Scotland international arrived from Motherwell on a permanent deal in the summer of 2020, after an impressive tally 16 goals and seven assists in 41 appearances.

He went on to play 134 matches in all competitions for the Hoops over three years in Glasgow, which shows that the club got a decent return out of the young gem.

Turnbull showcased his quality as a scorer and a creator of goals from midfield with 31 goals and 23 assists - a return of a goal or an assist every 2.48 outings on average.

His best season in a Celtic jersey, arguably, came during the 2020/21 Scottish Premiership campaign under Neil Lennon as he caught the eye as a number ten for the former Bhoys boss.

20/21 Premiership David Turnbull Appearances 36 Starts 30 Goals Nine Assists Six Big chances created Nine Sofascore rating 7.47 Stats via Sofascore

As you can see in the table above, the 24-year-old magician offered regular quality as a scorer and a creator from a midfield position for the club.

No Celtic player provided more key passes per game than Turnbull (2.7) that term. In fact, he created 0.8 more chances per match than any of his teammates, which illustrates how impressive his passing was for the Scottish giants.

His 15 combined goals and assists that season were the most he ever managed during a campaign for the Hoops, which is why it was his best and most productive year at the club.

This season, Turnbull offered a goal threat from the middle of the park with seven strikes in 16 Premiership appearances - a tally only Kyogo Furuhashi (nine) and Matt O'Riley (ten) have bettered within the Celtic squad.

Despite his goalscoring exploits, the former Motherwell star, who registered zero assists, only started nine league games during the first half of the campaign.

The Hoops decided on deadline day that they were prepared to cash in on him and sold the talented whiz to Welsh side Cardiff for a reported fee of £2m.

This may have been due to his lack of regular starts in midfield for Rodgers, who preferred the likes of Paulo Bernardo, Callum McGregor, and O'Riley.

David Turnbull's Championship struggles

Since making the move to Wales, the right-footed ace has struggled to adapt to life in the Championship in England with the Bluebirds so far.

Turnbull has made five appearances in the second tier, including two starts, and is yet to register a single goal or assist for his new club from an attacking midfield role.

In those five matches, the Scotland international has had one shot, that was off target, and failed to create a single 'big chance' for his teammates in the final third.

At the age of 24, there is still plenty of time for him to emerge as a success in Wales and, hopefully, his current struggles are just a result of a big change midway through the season.

However, his current form does suggest that Rodgers made the right call by deciding to send him away from Parkhead on a permanent basis on deadline day.

The Celtic teen who could replace David Turnbull

Celtic failed to land the central midfielder that they were reportedly eyeing up, although there were no names given, in the January transfer window.

However, that does not mean that Rodgers does not have a player with the potential to emerge as a dream replacement for Turnbull already at the club.

Carse, who was sent out on loan to Queen's Park for the second half of this season, is a young player who could make the step up to the first-team to take the Scottish maestro's place for the 2024/25 campaign.

The 19-year-old showcased his attacking potential during the first half of this term for Celtic's B team with a return of seven goals in 18 Lowland League matches, to go along with one goal in six UEFA Youth League outings.

His leadership skills were also on display for the club's academy as he captained the B team or Youth League side on 15 occasions before his temporary exit, which suggests that he has a mature head on his shoulders and has the mental attributes to inspire those around him.

MacKenzie Carse Vs Dunfermline Minutes played 21 Shots One Goals One Dribble success rate 100% (1/1) Interceptions One Sofascore rating 7.3 Stats via Sofascore

As you can see in the table above, Carse recently showcased his quality as an attacking threat at first-team level for Queen's Park with a goal off the bench against Dunfermline.

This shows that the teenage whiz has already done more at the top end of the pitch in four substitute appearances in the Scottish Championship than Turnbull has in the English Championship for Cardiff in five outings.

It is now down to Carse, who was described as a "high potential" prospect by Queen's Park manager Callum Davidson, to earn a spot as a regular starter for the second division team between now and the end of the season.

If he can translate his form as a regular scorer for Celtic B at senior level, which his goalscoring impact for the Championship suggests he has the potential to do, then the 19-year-old gem could emerge as the dream replacement for Turnbull next term.

That would negate any need for Rodgers to dip into the market to sign another midfielder as Carse could replace the goals that they have lost through the sale of the now-Cardiff ace.