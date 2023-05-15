Scottish champions Celtic can easily brush aside Saturday's Old Firm defeat knowing that it has been another stellar campaign at Parkhead, with Ange Postecoglou and his charges currently on course for a domestic treble as a marker of their undoubted dominance.

A key figure for the Hoops yet again this season has been that of diminutive marksman, Kyogo Furuhashi, with the Japan international having swept his own 'treble' on Sunday night after claiming three club awards, notably being named as the Glasgow side's Player of the Year, as well as taking home the Players' Player of the Year and Top scorer gong.

The 28-year-old - who currently leads the way in the Scottish Premiership with 24 league goals - has also been crowned as PFA Scotland's Premiership Player of the Year due to his prolific consistency in front of goal, having edged out the likes of Reo Hatate and Callum McGregor, as well as Motherwell's Kevin van Veen.

With 30 goals to his name in 43 games across all fronts to date, it is hard to argue with that host of honours that the former Vissel Kobe man has received, albeit with there perhaps having been another of his teammates who was also deserving of recognition, in the form of Cameron Carter-Vickers.

How good has Carter-Vickers been this season?

According to former Celtic Park hero Jackie McNamara, it is Carter-Vickers who has been the "the player of the year", with the "immense" ace having perhaps gone "unnoticed" at times for the vital work he does in the defensive third, as per McNamara.

The 25-year-old's impact is certainly appreciated by Postecoglou, with the Greek-Aussie hailing the centre-back as "outstanding" back in March, while also lauding him as the "best defender in the league" due to his all-round dominance.

Interestingly, the former Tottenham Hotspur ace's average match rating of 7.14 in the league this season actually places him ahead of that man Kyogo (7.08) - as per Sofascore - with that a further indication of the defender's brilliance in the backline.

The United States international also deserves great credit for having played through the pain barrier in recent weeks prior to ending his season early to undergo surgery, with journalist John McGinley lauding the 6 foot 1 ace as a "warrior" and a "winner" after starring in the Scottish League Cup semi-final win over Rangers last month - a fitting way for Carter-Vickers to bow out.

The £24k-per-week sensation also notably stepped up as skipper in the absence of usual captain, McGregor earlier in the campaign, with his leadership qualities having been lauded by teammate David Turnbull, who described him as an "example to everyone else."

Of course, the remarkable haul of goals that Kyogo was able to achieve will catch the headlines, although Carter-Vickers has certainly been an undoubted, understated star in his own right this season.