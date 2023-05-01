Celtic maintained their pursuit of a domestic treble with a gritty and hard-fought victory over bitter rivals Rangers on Sunday afternoon, with Ange Postecoglou's men coming out on top in a typically intense Old Firm tussle at Hampden Park.

A year on from having tasted defeat at the hands of the Light Blues at the same stage of the competition, the Parkhead giants booked their place in the Scottish Cup showpiece with a narrow 1-0 victory - ensuring they remain unbeaten in the derby this season.

The game's deciding goal had come just before the break courtesy of a close-range header from the returning Jota, with the Portuguese gem - who had been absent with injury in recent weeks - latching onto a delightful, dinked cross from Daizen Maeda.

That crucial assist from the latter man was the Japan international's 18th goal contribution of the season so far in 44 games in all competitions, with the Hoops' 'Duracell bunny' having been a 'constant menace' for James Tavernier yesterday, as per Football Scotland's Ryan McDonald.

While the 25-year-old was undoubtedly "incredible" in his attacking berth, as per his manager, the star of the show was arguably that of centre-back colossus, Cameron Carter-Vickers, with the United States international having shown himself to be a true "warrior" and "winner" against Michael Beale's men, as per journalist John McGinley.

How did Carter-Vickers perform against Rangers?

Even the most ardent Celtic supporter would potentially have to admit that the Hoops were under the cosh at times in the second half, in particular, although Carter-Vickers and co stood strong to firmly quash any potential comeback from the Ibrox side.

The former Tottenham Hotspur titan truly "signed off the season in superb fashion", as per McGinley, having been a real rock-solid presence on what is set to be his final game of the campaign before undergoing surgery on a long-standing injury.

The fact that the 25-year-old has been willing to put his body on the line of late despite carrying an injury is a testament to his commitment, with teammate Joe Hart hailing him for having been "gritting his teeth and sticking his boots on" for the team.

The 6 foot 1 brute's "bravery" - as per McGinley - was best showcased just after the break as he made a crucial intervention to deny Alfredo Morelos, before leaping up to header away the subsequent cross into the box despite having taken a blow to the leg.

Such a no-nonsense performance proved just why the £24k-per-week machine is a truly "exceptional" player - according to Hart - having been a 'colossal presence' to help steer Postecoglou's side one step closer toward securing further silverware, according to McDonald.

While it will be of real frustration that Celtic are set to be without Carter-Vickers for the remaining games of the season - including the cup final clash with Inverness Caledonian Thistle - as the aforementioned McDonald stated, 'what a way to bow out'...