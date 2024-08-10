Celtic are looking to make more additions to their ranks this summer as they work to retain their Scottish Premiership crown in the 2024/25 campaign.

Rodgers wants more signings

With transfer business slow at Parkhead to date, Brendan Rodgers has made no secret of his desire to add new names to his squad before the transfer window slams shut.

So far, his side have signed two goalkeepers to replace the retired Joe Hart and turned Paulo Bernardo's loan move into a permanent one, with the Portuguese youngster penning a five year deal in Glasgow.

Celtic new signings (Summer 2024) Player Fee Kasper Schmeichel Free Paulo Bernardo £3.3m Viljami Sinisalo £1m

But Rodgers wants more, and fired a warning to those above him not to "snooze" in the final weeks of the window.

"We still have work to do. In transfers, there's always moving parts, it's never as easy as just seeing a player and bringing him in. But I would hope by the end of August we would have the team set up how we would've wanted it, because it's so important.

"You cannot snooze in this game of football. You always have to be developing and improving. We want to ensure that we have an improved squad this season in order to take on all the challenges that we have."

That is especially the case should Celtic end up selling midfield talisman Matt O'Riley, who is the subject of interest from European champions Atalanta as well as Premier League duo Southampton and Chelsea.

Now, Celtic may have been jolted into action on the incomings front, amid reports that they are targetting an audacious double loan swoop.

Two Liverpool players could join Celtic on loan

That comes as reports claim that Celtic are looking to return to Rodgers' former club to try and complete a double loan deal for young talents Ben Doak and Bobby Clark.

Doak, who left Celtic to join Liverpool in 2022, has struggled to find a place at Anfield and is one of four players that Arne Slot has cut from the first team, opening up a pathway for his exit on loan this summer.

It comes just 18 months after he was dubbed "brilliant" by Liverpool and Scotland legend Kenny Dalglish, who predicted him to have a big future.

"He certainly looks the part. He will get there eventually but let's not push him too quickly", Dalglish explained. "The wee man has done brilliant at Liverpool. He's got good vision, he can go past players and he's not selfish. He's always looking for team-mates."

And Liverpool Echo journalist Paul Gorst [Via GiveMeSport] has tipped Celtic to be in the mix to sign him on loan, alongside a move for fellow Liverpool youngster Bobby Clark.

“Leicester and Southampton are two of the clubs interested [in Doak], potentially Celtic as well. As far as I’m aware, the plan was to sit down with his representatives after the tour to discuss what’s next and where would be the best fit for him", he explained.

“I don’t think Liverpool are actively looking to sell Bobby Clark, but he’s a player with loads of interest. Celtic and Rangers are in the mix, RB Salzburg have had a bid rejected and pretty much half the Championship are interested, including Norwich City and Leeds United.”

Wages would be no problem for the moves, with the pair taking home roughly £5,000 per week combined. And as one of the few sides interested who could offer Champions League football, Celtic could have a massive advantage should they wish to pursue a move for the pair to strengthen their ranks this summer.