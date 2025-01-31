Celtic chiefs have now received a reply after making a late bid to sign an "excellent" attacker, according to Sky Sports.

Celtic transfer plans before deadline

The Hoops and Brendan Rodgers have re-signed Jota during the January window, with the winger returning to the club from Rennes. Celtic did lose Kyogo Furuhashi to the French side, with Alexandro Bernabei also being sold and Stephen Welsh and Odin Thiago Holm departing on loan.

It looks as if Celtic want to bring in a few more players before Monday’s deadline, though, with a left-back on the agenda. Rodgers recently confirmed that Celtic and Tierney have a pre-contract agreement for the summer, but “ideally”, the club would strike a loan deal with Arsenal for the second half of the season.

"Ideally it would [happen in January] but, at this moment, he's still an Arsenal player. I think everyone is agreed that it will definitely take place in the summer. If we can do it beforehand, then great.

"I don't know. I think that, like I said, we'd prepared that for the summer. And I don't want to speak too much on it, with the greatest respect, because he's not a Celtic player here now with us. But, if we were able to do it, of course we would like to do that. But that's out of our control at this moment in time."

It has been claimed since then that Tierney will remain at Arsenal until the summer, leaving the Hoops exploring other full-back options including Manchester United’s Tyrell Malacia.

A second attacking addition of the month after Jota is also wanted, with talks held for Brondby striker Mathias Kvistgaarden, who is valued in excess of £10m.

Another heavily linked forward has been Sondre Orjasaeter of Sarpsborg. Recent reports claimed that Celtic had made a bid for Orjasaeter, and more details of that offer have now been shared.

Celtic bid for Sondre Orjasaeter rejected – Sky Sports

Taking to X on Thursday, Sky Sports reporter Anthony Joseph revealed that Celtic’s bid for Orjasaeter was worth around £4.6m and has been rejected by Sarpsborg. Discussions are continuing over a transfer, with the Norwegian side looking to bring in around £7m.

Author Timothy Fellowes has recently praised Orjasaeter‘s dribbling as his “biggest asset” suggesting that "his stats & style of play are similar to Nicolas Kuhn", believing he would have an "excellent impact" should he join Celtic.

The 21-year-old has contributed to 30 goals in 95 career appearances, and should Celtic get their way, he’ll be looking to add to that tally in green and white, starting next week.