Celtic are flying this season. Not only are the Hoops undefeated at the top of the Scottish Premiership, but they are also, aside from a thumping at the hands of Borussia Dortmund, doing well in the Champions League.

Brendan Rodgers' side have won two of their four games so far, most notably beating German outfit RB Leipzig, and currently sit 15th in the new-look league phase table, ahead of the likes of Bayern Munich, Real Madrid, and AC Milan.

As a result of their good form, Premier League teams are now understood to be tracking a number of Celtic's biggest stars, most notably forward Nicolas Kuhn.

The German wing has been the Hoops' standout player this season, providing 10 goals and 11 assists from the right-wing. According to Sky Sports journalist Florian Plettenberg, he's now been the subject of inquiries from multiple teams from England's top flight.

Celtic want young duo

According to a report from reliable reporter Alan Nixon of The Sun, Celtic are keen on Airdrie midfielders Cole and Dylan Williams.

The 16-year-old twins, described as sensations, who were on the books at Celtic Park as youngsters, have played for Airdrie's U18s and have appeared on the bench for the first-team on three occasions this season, but are yet to make senior debuts for the Scottish Championship side.

Nixon claims that Premier League clubs West Ham United and Southampton are also interested in the duo, and currently have the edge in the race to sign them. The two clubs have had people watching the Williams twins in recent weeks, though it's unlikely that either player would be a major part of the squad were they to join.

Amid the interest in them, Cole and Dylan are free to quit the Diamonds as they are on short-term agreements and it looks as if Celtic are ones to watch in a potential transfer race.

Everton and Crystal Palace are also interested

A separate report from Football Insider earlier this month claimed that both Crystal Palace and Everton are also eyeing moves for the Williams twins.

The publication reported that both clubs want the young midfielders to join their academy setups, which have been responsible for producing a number of Premier League stars in recent years.

Anthony Gordon, Lewis Dobbin, and Ellis Simms are among the most high-profile graduates at Goodison Park. Meanwhile, Tyrick Mitchell, Aaron Wan-Bissaka, and Jesurun Rak-Sakyi all came through the ranks at Selhurst Park.

Football Insider reported that Airdrie are desperate to keep hold of both the Williams brothers, and want to tie them down to professional contracts to avoid losing them for free.

North Lanarkshire outfit Airdrie finished fourth last term in the Scottish Championship, but are currently bottom this term having lost 11 of their 14 games so far. Despite their poor start, however, manager Rhys McCabe believes it won't be long until his side return to form.

“We’re not a million miles away," McCabe said following his side's 2-0 defeat to Bairns at the weekend. “Anybody can see that we have got 10 injuries at the moment."

“It has been frustrating because you are not having the full squad to pick from every week, but there’s no excuses," he added.