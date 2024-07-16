Celtic are set to finally replace Joe Hart between the sticks at Parkhead this summer as Kasper Schmeichel is poised to arrive on a free transfer.

The veteran Denmark international will undergo his medical tests this week before putting pen to paper on a deal with the Scottish Premiership giants, to become their new number one.

Hart retired from professional football at the end of the 2023/24 campaign, after three seasons in Glasgow, and the former Leicester City ace looks to be his replacement.

However, he is not the long-term solution in that position as Schmeichel turns 38 later this year and is almost a year older than the ex-England international, which may be why the Bhoys are reportedly looking to add another shot-stopper to their ranks.

Celtic closing in on Premier League prospect

According to the Scottish Sun, the Hoops are closing in on a deal to sign Aston Villa goalkeeper Viljami Sinisalo to compete with the Danish colossus.

The report claims that Brendan Rodgers wants another stopper to come in with a view to the future of the position, as Schmeichel is in the latter stages of his career, and the Villans youngster now looks set to come in.

It states that the two clubs are negotiating a fee for the 22-year-old prospect and that the player is 'poised' to complete a move to Parkhead on a permanent deal.

Sinisalo, who spent the 2023/24 campaign on loan with Exeter, could now repeat the success Matt O'Riley had at transitioning from League One football over to the Premiership.

Why Sinisalo could repeat O'Riley's success

The Danish midfielder had produced seven goals and five assists in 26 outings for MK Dons in the first half of the 2021/22 season before Celtic snapped him in the January window.

He hit the ground running with a return of four goals and three assists in ten Premiership starts in the second half of that term, and has gone on to be a huge player for the club.

O'Riley produced 18 goals and 13 assists in the league last season and is now reportedly valued at £25m by the Hoops, which shows that he successfully transitioned from being a League One player to being a star for Celtic.

Sinisalo, who was tipped for an "incredible" career by manager Gary Caldwell this year, could now follow in his footsteps after his impressive performances in the third tier of English football on loan with Exeter last term.

23/24 stats Viljami Sinisalo (League One) Joe Hart (Premiership) Appearances 45 37 Penalties saved 3/8 0/3 Save success rate 70% 68% Ball recoveries per game 9.8 7.5 Ground duel success rate 69% 40% Stats via Sofascore

As you can see in the table above, the Finland international performed well in comparison to Hart's displays for the Scottish giants in the Premiership.

These statistics show that the 6 foot 3 giant was a top performer in League One, with a high save success rate, a strong penalty stopping success rate, and dominant work in his duels.

Therefore, Sinisalo, who is 15 years younger than Schmeichel, could be a phenomenal long-term signing to eventually become the number one at Parkhead and make the transition from League One star to Hoops hero, just as O'Riley did on his road to becoming a £25m-rated player.