Celtic are now close to completing the signing of a "sensational" player, who is determined to seal a move to Parkhead, according to a report.

Celtic eyeing multiple new signings

Although the Hoops are some way clear at the top of the Scottish Premiership table, with Rangers struggling of late, Brendan Rodgers remains keen on strengthening his squad in a number of key areas.

Kyogo Furuhashi's future in Glasgow remains in doubt, amid interest from MLS side Atlanta United, and contact has now been made with the camp of Brondby's Mathias Kvistgaarden, who has enjoyed a fantastic season in Denmark.

Kvistgaarden is being viewed as a potential replacement for Kyogo, but the Dane is not the only attacker Rodgers has in mind, as talks have now started over a deal for Sarpsborg winger Sondre Ojrasaeter.

Not only are Celtic looking to bolster their options in attacking areas, but they are also keen on bringing in a new left-back, with Kieran Tierney being identified as a key target, as Arsenal are willing to let him leave when his contract expires at the end of the season.

There has now been a new update on the Hoops' pursuit of Tierney, and it is promising news, with TEAMtalk revealing the former Celtic man is now close to signing a pre-contract agreement.

There are other offers on the table for the 27-year-old, but he has turned them all down in favour of a return to Parkhead, indicating that he is determined to reunite with Rodgers.

The Hoops are focused on getting a pre-contract agreement over the line, but there is also hope that a loan deal may be possible this month. However, the Gunners would be looking for a loan fee of £2.5m, with Mikel Arteta hesitant to let the £110k-per-week defender leave mid-season.

Great news for Celtic

The Isle of Man-born defender played a key role in helping Celtic reach nine Scottish Premiership titles on the bounce, making 170 appearances for the club, during which time he displayed his attacking talents by registering eight goals and 37 assists.

While the Scotland international has fallen out of favour in north London, he has previously been an important player for Arsenal, and a move back to Glasgow could be exactly what he needs to get his career back on track.

The left-back has been lauded as "sensational" during his time with the Gunners, but he is perhaps not quite at the level to be a regular starter for a club with aspirations of winning the Premier League and Champions League.

That said, Tierney has already proven himself in Glasgow, and the fact he is happy to turn down other offers to seal a move back to Celtic shows how highly he still thinks of his former club.

The only issue of a loan move in January could be the proposed £2.5m loan fee. Given that the Hoops are already in an extremely strong position to win the league, it may not be financially prudent to spend so much money on a player they can get for free in the summer and may focus on a pre-contract agreement instead.