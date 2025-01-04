Hoping to finally find a long-term option between the sticks, Celtic are reportedly nearing an agreement to sign a Premier League goalkeeper who would replace the ageing Kasper Schmeichel.

Celtic transfer news

Of course, this isn't the first time that Celtic and Premier League have crossed paths in the January transfer window, with the Bhoys looking to dip into English football to land improvements on their way to yet another Scottish Premiership title. Among the options on that front is Kieran Tierney, who could return to his former club almost six years on from his departure to join Arsenal.

It's a deal that would certainly make sense in the face of Greg Taylor's likely exit at the end of his current contract this summer and given just how desperately Tierney needs a career revival.

The left-back isn't the only Premier League player to have been linked to the Scottish giants, however. According to the Star in Turkey, Celtic are closing in on an agreement to sign Altay Bayindir, who is currently playing the role of deputy behind Andre Onana at Manchester United.

Now 26 years old and ready to become a number one elsewhere, Bayindir could reportedly be shown the door at Old Trafford in pursuit of the regular game time that he'd get in place of the ageing Schmeichel.

38 years old and on course to leave Celtic Park as a free agent in the summer, unless he does put pen to paper on an extension, Schmeichel could yet make way for a younger, more long-term option in the form of Bayindir.

With that said, the Bhoys may have to wait until the summer if they want to secure Bayindir's signature, with the Manchester United goalkeeper's own agent pouring cold water on any burning transfer flames by telling reporters as relayed by United in Focus: “There were offers from many European clubs and the Premier League for Altay at the beginning of the season.

"There are currently clubs that are interested, but Altay wants to stay and play for Manchester United. The club definitely does not want to let Altay go.”

"Great" Bayindir can end Celtic's goalkeeper search

Whilst Schmeichel deserves great credit for how he has successfully replaced Joe Hart in the current campaign, he was always going to be a short-term option rather than someone who can take that number one role for years to come. Instead, that's where Bayindir should come in. A player with plenty more years ahead of him and one ready to step into a starting role, the move would suit all parties.

Despite acting as Manchester United's number two in recent times, the goalkeeper has still earned impressive praise from former Turkey assistant manager Mehmet Mzdilek, who was quick to talk up Bayindir's "great" work with the ball at his feet last year.