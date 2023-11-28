Celtic are considering a move to bring a new goalkeeper to the Scottish Premiership in January, according to a fresh report.

Celtic's season so far

The Hoops have made a remarkable start to the domestic campaign having won 11, drawn three and lost none of their opening 14 games, meaning that they currently find themselves clear at the top of the table ahead of their rivals Rangers.

Whilst Brendan Rodgers doesn’t necessarily need to enter the market to improve his squad given their outstanding form, Joe Hart and Scott Bain will both have reached the expiration of their deals at the end of the season (Celtic contracts), so the manager could do with discovering the availability of goalkeepers.

Related Celtic signal January transfer plans; Rodgers convinced he can land targets Celtic are keen to strengthen in January to give them an edge in the hunt for the Scottish Premiership title...

Back in 2018, Real Madrid’s Andriy Lunin put pen to paper at the Bernabeu Stadium, but during that time, he’s been sent out on three loans to CD Leganes, Real Valladolid and Real Oviedo, showing how low down in the pecking order he is under Carlo Ancelotti (Transfermarkt - Lunin statistics).

The Ukraine international is typically his manager’s third-choice shot-stopper behind Thibaut Courtois and Kepa Arrizabalaga when all members of the trio are fully fit, and with his terms set to run out upon the conclusion of the current campaign (Real Madrid contracts), the 24-year-old has been highlighted as a target at Parkhead.

Celtic eyeing swoop for Andriy Lunin

According to The Daily Record, Celtic are contemplating a move for Lunin at the start of next year, and there's a chance that he could be made available due to his lack of game time and minutes at Real Madrid.

“Real Madrid's backup keeper Andriy Lunin might just be available in January despite a recent run in the team. Record Sport understands he's one of the keepers under consideration at Celtic and while his recent prominence at Real might suggest he'll be a tricky man to land, Carlo Ancelotti dropped a hint that his stint in the team is coming to an end this weekend.”

Lunin could be a "top goalkeeper" for Rodgers

Since the start of his career, Lunin has kept 37 clean sheets from 112 games. Standing at 6 foot 3, Real Madrid’s colossus has made 15 saves from 17 shots on target against this year, giving him a save percentage of 88.2% (FBRef - Lunin statistics), which is higher than the 72% that Hart has managed so far this season (FBRef - Hart statistics), showing that he’d be an upgrade on the existing number one.

Sponsored by Nike, the Ukrainian additionally ranks in the 98th percentile for penalty saves so he has an excellent record when it comes to spot kicks, making him a really well-rounded player and one who would surely decide the odd cup fixture here and there too.

According to Carlo Ancelotti, Lunin is a “top goalkeeper” between the sticks, so if the right opportunity was to present itself, Celtic have to fully pursue a deal for their target by trying to fend off interest elsewhere and secure his services in January.