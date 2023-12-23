Celtic are considering a move to sign a new midfielder in the January window, with his current club wanting around £3m to do business.

Celtic summer signings

The Hoops, following the return of Brendan Rodgers as manager, brought in a number of new players over the summer, however, it has been a struggle on the pitch in recent weeks.

Celtic summer window signings Fee Gustaf Lagerbielke (IF Elfsborg) £3m Odin Thiago Holm (Valerenga) £2.5m Marco Tilio (Melbourne City) £2m Hyun-Jun Yang (Gangwon) £2m Hyeokkyu Kwon (Busan I-Park) £1m Maik Nawrocki (Legia Warsaw) £4.3m Tomoki Iwata (Yokohama F. Marinos) Undisc. All fees via Sky Sports

Back-to-back defeats to Kilmarnock and Hearts in the Scottish Premiership have seen their lead at the top of the table slashed, with rivals Rangers able to leapfrog Celtic should they win their game in hand.

As a result, it looks as if attention is turning to the winter window to add to their squad for the second half of the campaign, with Rodgers saying earlier this month:

“I felt when I came in here in the summer, with the squad that was already in place from last season, that we probably needed four players. By that I meant four quality players to add to the squad.”

He then added: “But of course, to continue to improve and grow you need to also have players who are established because they help bring those (young) players up. And I am very, very confident that we can do that over the coming windows.

“It doesn’t necessarily all have to be in January because the right players might not be available. It might be the summer but certainly over my time here we want to improve the depth and quality. If in January we can do that, then I’m pretty sure the club will give us every chance to improve the team.”

Wolves striker Fabio Silva appears to be one player of interest. It has been suggested that Celtic and their fierce rivals are at the front of the queue to sign the Portuguese attacker, and another target has now emerged.

Celtic eyeing Romeo Amane move

According to reliable reporter Mark Hendry of Football Scotland, the Hoops are eyeing a move to sign Hacken midfielder Romeo Amane in the new year, valued at £3m.

He claims that the player was watched closely by Celtic scouts last week in the Europa League against Qarabag, after being fast-tracked up the shortlist following lower-level scouts watching footage of Amane.

Amane is just 20 years of age and is a central midfielder who has been with the Swedish side since the beginning of 2022. Since then, the Ivorian’s Transfermarkt valuation has increased from €250,000 to a career-high €2.5m. The player has made 59 senior appearances for his current employers, scoring four times and providing six assists. (Romeo Amane stats – Transfermarkt)

It looks as if a move could be one to keep an eye on, and the club’s winter window business may prove crucial in regards to how the Hoops perform in the second half of the season.