The January transfer window is fast approaching and Celtic head coach Brendan Rodgers may look to dip into the market to improve his squad.

The Northern Irish manager was brought back for a second spell at Parkhead over the summer after Ange Postecoglou left to join Premier League side Tottenham Hotspur.

Majority shareholder Dermot Desmond and the rest of the board backed him throughout the summer as they allowed the former Leicester City boss to make nine new signings.

Marco Tilio, Hyeok-kyu Kwon, Hyun-jun Yang, Odin Thiago Holm, Maik Nawrocki, Paulo Bernardo, Gustaf Lagerbielke, Luis Palma, and Nat Phillips were all brought in.

However, his work in the market did not translate to success on the European stage as Celtic have been eliminated from the Champions League after five matches.

They have one draw and four losses in the group so far and will finish bottom of the table and exit all European competitions after their final game.

This suggests that there is still plenty of work to do to build a squad that can achieve success on the continent as well as in domestic action, which could be why the Hoops are now reportedly eyeing up a big signing for their side.

Celtic transfer news - Bojan Miovski

The Scottish Sun have claimed that Rodgers and Celtic are weighing up a possible swoop to sign Bojan Miovski from Scottish Premiership rivals Aberdeen.

It is stated that the Scottish giants are considering a January deal for the Dons centre-forward as they look to improve their attacking options.

However, it will not be an easy deal for the Bhoys to complete as Aberdeen are set to demand an SPFL record fee for the North Macedonia international.

The current record fee for a transfer between two Scottish teams is the £4.4m that was paid by Celtic to sign central midfielder Scott Brown from Hibernian all the way back in 2007.

It is said that the Dons value Miovski at more than that £4.4m figure, which would make any transfer a record-breaking one in Scottish football, but the report does not mention exactly how much it would take for the Hoops to secure his services ahead of the second half of the season.

The Premiership side are accept that the 24-year-old marksman will eventually leave their club but they are reluctant to cash in on him in January, which may be why they are set to ask for a record fee from Celtic or any other interested parties.

It remains to be seen whether or not the Glasgow giants are willing to splash out such a fee on Miovski but they are considering a bid of some kind.

Rodgers has sent scouts to watch the forward in every domestic match so far this season and has, given this report, seen enough to suggest that he would be a fantastic signing for his side.

Celtic must now push ahead and work hard to secure a deal for the Aberdeen star in January as the impressive forward could form an exciting pairing with Kyogo Furuhashi, who would surely love to play alongside him.

Kyogo's season in numbers

The current Hoops star has endured a slightly disappointing, by his standards, start to the 2023/24 campaign in front of goal for Rodgers.

Kyogo has scored six goals in 16 Scottish Premiership appearances to go along with two goals in five Champions League matches, with 19 of those outings coming from the start.

He has also missed eight 'big chances' in front of goal in that time, which shows that his teammates have created plenty of opportunities for him at the top end of the pitch.

This means that the Japan international has averaged a goal every 2.38 starts across the top-flight and European competition so far this season.

Last season, Kyogo plundered a sensational 27 goals in 31 Premiership starts and zero goals in five Champions League starts for the Hoops.

He, therefore, averaged a strike every 1.33 starts across the two competitions, albeit they all came in domestic action, and that was a significantly better return than what the 28-year-old eight is currently managing.

These statistics show that the former Vissel Kobe marksman's form has almost fallen off a cliff this season in terms of his scoring rate, which is why signing another proven Premiership goalscorer could be a smart move by the club.

Bringing in Miovski would provide Rodgers with another excellent number nine option and it could take some of the pressure, mentally and from opposition defenders, away from Kyogo and free him up to return to his best, which is why the Japanese ace could love him.

The statistics that show why Miovski could be a good signing for Celtic

The 6 foot 2 Aberdeen star has been an impressive signing for the Scottish side since his move to the club at the start of the 2022/23 campaign.

He caught the eye with 18 goals and three assists in 42 appearances for Barry Robson's side in all competitions last season, which included 16 goals in 37 Premiership outings.

Statistic Miovski in 22/23 Premeirship (via Sofascore) Appearances 37 Goals 16 Assists Two Big chances created Six

Miovski has started the current term with a return of five goals in 14 top-flight starts along with six goals and two assists in eight starts across the domestic and European cup competitions.

The 24-year-old whiz has produced four goals and two assists in Europa League qualifiers and Europa League group stage matches combined, alongside two goals in three League Cup games.

This means that the North Macedonia international has scored one goal every two starts on average in all competitions for Aberdeen this season.

Miovski, who Robson hailed as a "brilliant boy" earlier this term, has proven himself to be an impressive scorer in Scottish football, and on the European scene, and that is why he could be an excellent signing for Celtic.

The left-footed finisher could play up alongside Kyogo and offer a physical presence, given his two aerial battles won per game in the league this season in comparison to the 5 foot 7 gem's 0.2, to make him a perfect foil for the Japan international.

Celtic could sign the Aberdeen star to provide defenders with a nuisance who can put himself about to cause them problems whilst also being able to provide a goal threat, which could take the pressure of the Hoops number eight and allow him to return to his best.

Kyogo could then play as a second striker, number ten, or out wide as a winger with the license to drift inside so that he can do his damage whilst leaving the dirty work in the number nine position to Miovski.