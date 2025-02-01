Will Celtic make any signings before Monday's deadline?

So far, the Hoops' only business has been with Stade Rennais, selling striker Kyōgo Furuhashi for £10m to the Ligue 1 side, but re-signing fans' favourite Jota for a reported £8m from the same club.

The "superstar from Portugal" is in line to make his second Celtic debut against Motherwell at Fir Park in the Scottish Premiership on Sunday.

However, before the window closes at 11pm on Monday, Brendan Rodgers is hoping to bring in another wide-attacker, with a huge Champions League tie against Bayern Munich to come in under a fortnight.

Celtic targeting a new winger

According to a report by Anthony Joseph of Sky Sports News, Celtic have had a bid of £4.6m rejected by Sarpsborg for winger Sondre Ørjasæter.

Sarpsborg sporting director Hampus Andersson told Sky Sports News “Sondre is and has been a highly valued player for us. Our main goal is not to sell him this window and keep him for at least to the end of the season.”

However, Eirik Nesset Hjelvik of TV2 in Norway believes Ørjasæter is valued at one hundred million Kroner, which converts to more-or-less £7m, a fee that would break Sarpsborg's outgoing transfer record, set by Henrik Meister's €7m move to Rennes, another mention for them, last summer.

It will be interesting to see if Celtic bid again and match that valuation or wait until the summer. As per Joseph - who also claimed that the Norwegian side are looking for a fee of £7m - talks are set to continue regarding a potential deal.

How Sondre Ørjasæter would fit in at Celtic

Jacek Kulig of Football Talent Scout describes Ørjasæter as "interesting", praising his "intelligent" decision-making, while author Timothy Fellowes is impressed by Ørjasæter's "skill & pace", adding he would likely have an "excellent impact" should he arrive at Celtic.

Meantime, data analyst and scout Matthew Rowley notes he is "quick", "very technical", "creative" and a "good ball carrier", all attributes Rodgers will be looking for in a new winger.

So, could Ørjasæter have a similar impact in Glasgow to that of another January arrival, in the form of Matt O'Riley?

Now a full Danish international, O'Riley was more or less a complete unknown when he arrived from Milton Keynes Dons three years ago, for a reported £1.5m, and was also 21 years old, the same age Ørjasæter is now.

So, let's examine how the duo compare?