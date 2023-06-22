Pundit Alan Hutton has been reacting to Celtic’s reported interest in Leicester City midfielder Wilfred Ndidi.

What’s the latest on Celtic and Wilfred Ndidi?

Brendan Rodgers has returned to Parkhead for a second stint as manager and looks set to be backed by the Celtic board in the transfer market.

Norwegian playmaker Odin Thiago Holm has been confirmed as the first signing through the door under the Northern Irishman, with the 20-year-old having a Celtic medical in London and signing a five-year deal.

Another target for Rodgers appears to be Ndidi, with the Foxes midfielder making 138 of his 237 appearances for Leicester under the 50-year-old.

Reports have suggested that Celtic are interested in signing the Nigerian midfielder, however, Hutton feels the club may need to pay big money.

What has Alan Hutton said about a Celtic move for Ndidi?

Talking to Football Insider about Celtic and Ndidi, Hutton, who contributes for Sky Sports, said that the Hoops could be in a position to spend big on the midfielder this summer, citing a figure of up to £9m.

“They are going to have to pay decent money for him. But this always happens when a manager goes to a new club, these links always pop up.

“Of course a defensive midfielder of that quality makes your team even better.

“They might be in a position to spend big on him. Champions League football is guaranteed, they might be in a position to spend £7m, £8m or £9m on a player.”

Should a move worth around £9m materialise over the coming months, Ndidi would become one of Celtic’s most expensive signings of all time alongside Odsonne Edouard.

Hailed as “irreplaceable” by Rodgers back in 2021, the Hoops manager will know exactly how to get the best out of the holding midfielder after working with him in the Premier League, and the 26-year-old would even provide an option at centre-back if needed.

Ndidi also has experience of playing European football with Leicester and is valued at €25m by Transfermarkt, which shows how he could be a real statement signing to kick off Rodgers' second era in charge.

The player has just 12 months remaining on his current contract, so Celtic could look to take advantage, but you’d expect a fee in the region of £9m as Hutton mentions may still be required for his services, so it’ll be interesting to see if the Hoops board make a move and back Rodgers as promised.