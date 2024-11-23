Celtic have been dealt a potential big blow with the news that a huge Premier League club could pip them to the signing of a "special" footballer, according to a new transfer report.

Latest Celtic news

The Hoops return to Scottish Premiership action on Saturday evening, with Brendan Rodgers taking his team to Hearts for another important game in the title race.

Away from the on-pitch action, there are plenty of Celtic transfer rumours doing the rounds, with Kanji Okunuki linked with a move to the Scottish giants. The FC Nurnberg ace could be the latest Japanese addition at Parkhead, providing more depth in attacking areas.

Another rumoured option for the Hoops is Manchester City youngster James McAtee, with the 22-year-old finding it hard to force his way into Pep Guardiola's plans this season, appearing for just one minute in the Premier League this season. A host of English top-flight clubs are also in the mix, however, with West Ham United, Southampton, Nottingham Forest and Leicester City all mentioned.

Internal talks have reportedly taken place at Celtic regarding a move for Burnley midfielder Josh Brownhill, too, with the 28-year-old available on a free transfer at the end of this season when his Clarets deal expires.

Celtic suffer blow in pursuit of "special" player

According to Football Insider, Celtic are in danger of missing out on the signing of Motherwell midfielder Lennon Miller, with Premier League giants Liverpool showing an interest in him.

It is claimed that the Reds could blow the Hoops "out of the water" by enticing him to Anfield, with Rodgers' men in danger of losing out on a hugely exciting target.

This would be an undoubted setback for Celtic, considering Miller is arguably one of the most gifted young Scottish players in the game right now.

The 18-year-old has already become an important figure for Motherwell at such a young age, making 33 appearances in the Scottish Premiership, while manager Stuart Kettlewell has heaped praise on his qualities as a footballer:

"Lennon needs to relax a bit! I think I had more beads of sweat on my brow than he did on his, but I just think it's pretty special when you're looking at an 18-year-old who shows that level of composure, that belief and trust in himself, that he can convert a penalty kick the way he did. I go back to the bigger picture and speak about his performance in general, which I think leads to that, but nothing really surprises me with him."

While Celtic remain a huge club, Liverpool could present Miller with an even more exciting opportunity, considering the Reds are top of the Premier League currently and going places under new head coach Arne Slot.

They could offer him bigger wages than the Hoops, which is an issue, but the hope is that the teenage midfielder feels that staying in Scotland is best for his development.

If Celtic were able to beat Liverpool to his signing, and rivals Rangers for that matter, it would feel like a major coup, given the long-term ceiling that Miller has.