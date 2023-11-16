Celtic head into the November international break top of the Scottish Premiership table after 13 matches and are currently on course to secure their third consecutive domestic title.

The Hoops were hit with a blow behind the scenes over the summer as manager Ange Postecoglou, who won the treble in Scotland last season, decided to move on to join Premier League side Tottenham Hotspur.

Brendan Rodgers was then brought in for his second spell in Glasgow and has won 11 and drawn two of his first 13 league games back at the helm.

The Northern Irishman was hit with disruption to his squad throughout the summer transfer window as Jota and Carl Starfelt were both sold, to Al Ittihad and Celta Vigo respectively, and Aaron Mooy retired.

He could have further disruptions to deal with at the start of 2024 as Kyogo Furuhashi has been touted with a possible exit from Paradise in January.

Celtic transfer news - Kyogo Furuhashi

It was recently reported by TEAMtalk that the Japan international is the subject of interest from two clubs in Europe ahead of the winter market opening up for business.

Brentford and Union Berlin are both said to be eyeing up the former Vissel Kobe star as a potential target to bolster their forward lines ahead of the second half of the season.

However, the outlet did claim that it would take a bid within the region of £20m to tempt Rodgers and Celtic into making the decision to part ways with the impressive attacker.

It was also stated that Kyogo is currently happy with his situation in Glasgow and is in 'no rush' to secure an exit from the Scottish giants in January.

He put pen to paper on a new four-year contract earlier this year and that means that his deal is not due to expire until the end of the 2026/27 campaign.

This suggests that the Hoops are in a strong position heading into January as the terrific marksman is on a long-term contract and is unlikely to push for or force a transfer away from Parkhead.

However, the club should have contingencies in place so that they are able to react quickly if a move does materialise for the centre-forward, as losing him would represent a huge blow to Rodgers' squad due to the goals that he provides on a regular basis.

Speaking on The Go Radio Football Show recently, journalist Mark Guidi named Hearts striker Lawrence Shankland as someone who could replace Kyogo if he is called up by Japan for the Asian Cup in January.

The reporter described the Scotland international as a player who scores goals with "his eyes shut" and that it would be an ideal signing as someone who knows the league and could hit the ground running.

However, Celtic should consider a swoop for Shankland for a different reason - as an heir to Kyogo if Brentford or Union are able to convince the club to cash in on the striker.

Kyogo's season in numbers

The 28-year-old finisher has enjoyed a solid, if unspectacular, start to the season under Rodgers after his extraordinary exploits throughout the 2022/23 campaign.

Kyogo has chipped in with six goals and two assists in 13 Scottish Premiership appearances for the Hoops so far this term, alongside two goals in four Champions League outings.

Kyogo in 2023/24 Premiership (via Sofascore) Statistic Performance Appearances 13 Sofascore rating 7.22 Goals Six Assists Two Big chances missed Six Big chances created Five

The Celtic number eight has averaged a goal every 2.13 matches across those two competitions, which is an impressive return but a drop-off from the numbers he displayed under Ange Postecoglou last year.

During the 2022/23 season, the Japanese hotshot recorded an outstanding 27 goals and three assists in 36 top-flight clashes, which included 31 starts, and that is an average of one strike every 1.33 appearances.

These statistics show that Kyogo's form has dipped under Rodgers but that does not mean that he is not an excellent player for Celtic, as the talented gem is the club's joint-top scorer in the league this season - alongside Matt O'Riley and David Turnbull.

With this in mind, Celtic would need a top-class replacement for the Japan international and Shankland's form for Hearts over the last 18 months suggests that he has the potential to step into the spotlight at Parkhead.

The statistics that show why Celtic should move for Shankland

Much like Kyogo, the 6 foot 1 whiz has had a decent start to the Premiership season but is yet to get back to the form that he displayed last term.

Shankland has racked up five goals in 12 top-flight appearances for his current club and has found the back of the net against both Celtic and Rangers already.

The 28-year-old forward has also scored five goals and provided two assists in seven domestic and European cup matches combined this season.

Shankland in 23/24 Premiership (via Sofascore) Statistic Performance Appearances 12 Sofascore rating 7.19 Goals Five Assists Zero Big chances missed Two Big chances created One

As you can see from the table above, the Hearts' star's performances have not been vastly different from Kyogo's for the Hoops, although he has missed four fewer 'big chances' in front of goal than Rodgers' centre-forward.

His displays in the Premiership last season, however, are what the club may look at with regard to his suitability to take over from the Japan international.

Shankland racked up an eye-catching 24 goals and four assists in 37 league appearances, which included 33 starts, and this worked out as an average of one strike every 1.54 outings.

The Scottish dynamo, who scored 28 goals in all competitions during the 2022/23 campaign, has proven his ability to score goals at an impressive rate at Premiership level and would come in as a player who could hit the ground running, given his experience in the league.

Therefore, Shankland, who is the same age as the Hoops star, could be a dream heir to Kyogo's position in the squad if Celtic decide to cash in on him for £20m in January, and should be a striker they look at should they opt to enter the market for a new number nine.