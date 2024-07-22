The summer transfer window slams shut at the end of next month and Celtic may be hoping that they manage to keep hold of star midfielder Matt O'Riley.

He has been linked with an exit from Parkhead amid interest from Premier League sides Leicester and West Ham United, among others, after a return of 18 goals and 13 assists in the Scottish Premiership last term.

Another midfielder who could move on from Glasgow before the end of the window is academy starlet Daniel Kelly, who has been excluded from the first-team's pre-season plans.

Brendan Rodgers revealed that the teenage whiz has not signed a new contract with the club, ahead of his deal expiring at the end of December, despite being offered "really, really good" terms.

Celtic's interest in midfield prospect

The Northern Irish head coach could forget about the B team star, though, by swooping to sign reported target Jakub Kaluzinski from Antalyaspor.

Football Scotland claimed last month that the Premiership champions are keen on a deal to sign the central midfielder from the Turkish Super Lig outfit.

The outlet revealed that the Hoops have been keeping tabs on the talented prospect, who was dubbed a "high-level" player by analyst Miguel Ruiz, for a while now, dating back to his time in Poland.

It added that it will likely take a fee in the region of £3.5m to secure his services, amid competition from Spanish side Real Valladolid, but it remains to be seen whether or not Celtic are willing to pay that price.

The Hoops must now press ahead with a deal for the Polish maestro as he could come in to replace Kelly as an up-and-coming deep-lying midfielder.

Why Celtic should sign Jakub Kaluzinski

Unlike Kelly, Kaluzinski has a wealth of first-team experience already under his belt and could come in with the potential to make an immediate impact on the pitch.

The current Celtic youngster has only made six senior appearances for the Hoops, which all came last term, after he had played 30 times for the B team.

Whereas, Kaluzinski, who is three years older than Kelly, has made over 100 first-team appearances in his career and played 35 times for Antalyaspor last season.

23/24 Super Lig Jakub Kaluzinski Appearances 31 Starts 25 Big chances created 5 Pass accuracy 88% Duel success rate 50% Aerial duel success rate 52% Stats via Sofascore

As you can see in the table above, the 21-year-old ace showcased his quality in and out of possession last term by holding his own in physical duels and offering reliability and creativity on the ball.

Whereas, Kelly has not had many chances to show off his ability for Celtic, which makes it hard to assess his potential for the club moving forward.

With Kaluzinski, there is clear evidence that he has the potential to be a solid player for the Hoops, as he has proven himself in the top-flight in Turkey, and that is why he could be a superb signing to help Rodgers forget about Kelly.

At the age of 21, the Polish gem could be the long-term midfield prospect the manager looks to develop and eventually make a key player, rather than the Scottish youngster - who appears to be on his way out of the club.