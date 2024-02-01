Scottish champions Celtic have thus far only secured the signing of Rapid Vienna winger, Nicolas Kuhn during the mid-season window, although with the deadline looming large, there is expected to be further activity at Parkhead.

Sky Sports journalist Anthony Joseph had revealed earlier in January that the Old Firm outfit were prioritising the signing of a new striker and a left-back, with one box already seemingly ticked with Norwich City forward Adam Idah reportedly jetting into Glasgow ahead of a potential switch.

Adam Idah's career record Games Goals Assists Norwich City 115 17 4 Norwich U21 33 15 7 Norwich U18 20 9 0 Republic of Ireland 22 3 0 Stats via Transfermarkt

The impending addition of the Republic of Ireland marksman could then be followed by the arrival of a full-back over the coming hours, with manager Brendan Rodgers seeking cover and competition for Greg Taylor on the left flank.

Celtic eyeing Premier League starlet

As the Daily Mail reported yesterday, the Hoops are believed to have been offered the chance to sign Paris Saint-Germain star, Layvin Kurzawa in a last-gasp move, with the 31-year-old seeking a fresh start having made just a solitary Ligue 1 appearance this term.

The Frenchman isn't the only player on Celtic's radar, however, with journalist Mark Hendry revealing that the club have also been "linked" with a swoop for Wolverhampton Wanderers youngster, Hugo Bueno.

Although the suggestion is that the Premier League side have knocked back that interest, the hope will be that the exciting Spaniard can follow his ex-teammate Fabio Silva - who made the move to Rangers this month - in trading the Midlands for Glasgow.

How Hugo Bueno compares to Kurzawa

Signing an experienced figure like Kurzawa - who has won four league titles in Paris - would not be without merit, although the defender's lack of game time at the Parc des Princes this term should be a real cause for concern, after also featuring just six times while on loan at Fulham last season.

Unlike the ageing former France international, Bueno, by contrast, appears to still have the best years ahead of him, with the 21-year-old having previously been lauded as "a promising talent" by journalist Liam Keen amid his recent rise at Molineux.

Valued at around €10m (£9m) by CIES Football Observatory, the 5 foot 11 ace has made 12 top-flight appearances so far this term for the Old Gold, albeit while earning just four starts under Gary O'Neil - hence the need to move elsewhere before the close of play today.

The Spain U21 international did previously sparkle during a breakout season last time out, however, having made 21 Premier League appearances in 2022/23, notably creating one 'big chance' in that time, while also averaging 2.1 tackles and interceptions per game.

Kurzawa, meanwhile, was hampered by injury while plying his trade with the Cottagers last term, featuring just three times in England's top flight, having failed to create a single 'big chance', while also averaging just 1.7 tackles and interceptions per game.

The addition of the more youthful Bueno would offer the benefit of his willingness to get forward down the left flank, showcased by the fact that he ranks in the top 16% for progressive carries and the top 17% for successful take-ons per 90, among those in his position in Europe's top five leagues.

Such statistics - as per FBref - aren't even available for Lurzawa such have been his shortage of minutes, with it hard to justify plumping for a player who is believed to be raking in around £99k-per-week at PSG.

Although there may be concerns over Bruno's own limited action so far this season, the Vigo-born dynamo - who "has what it takes to become a top-class left back", according to writer Zach Lowy - would represent a far more exciting addition for those of a Celtic persuasion on deadline day.