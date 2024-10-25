The Champions League format has changed and perhaps - whisper it quietly - this is a changed Celtic in European competition.

Of course, the trip to Dortmund may suggest otherwise, but it has been a rather solid start to this year's edition for the Old Firm side, having picked up four points already from just three league outings.

That is as many points as the Hoops picked up from six group games in 2023/24, with Brendan Rodgers' side no doubt beginning to dream of securing a place in the knockout rounds for the first time since the 2012/13 campaign.

The Premiership side's latest outing away to Atalanta certainly wasn't easy on the eye, but having rolled over on the road in the past, the Glasgow giants stood firm, repelling wave after wave of attacks from their rampant hosts.

In the thick of the action on the night for the visitors was summer signing Kasper Schmeichel, with the veteran Dane again proving just what an astute acquisition he has been for the Scottish champions.

Kasper's Schmeichel's start at Celtic

With former Manchester City colleague Joe Hart having called time on his lengthy career at the end of last season, Schmeichel appeared to be the obvious choice to succeed the Englishman, having previously worked under Rodgers at Leicester City.

Available on a free transfer amid his exit from Belgian side Anderlecht, the deal was, it must be said, a no-brainer, with the Premier League winner providing a wealth of experience to a relatively youthful Celtic side.

It is of course still early days, yet the 37-year-old has been simply masterful in between the sticks thus far, having already kept seven clean sheets in all competitions, while conceding just three goals in eight Premiership games.

The new addition was particularly impressive in Bergamo as he repeatedly thwarted the Europa League holders, notably denying Mario Pasalic's driven effort with his feet, while also keeping out a bullet header from Mateo Retegui.

That "outstanding" performance - in the words of Hart - was vital in helping his side to claim a first Champions League clean sheet in seven years, with the decision to sign Schmeichel on a free having paid off handsomely.

The only concern will be, however, that at 37, the 109-cap Denmark international - who only joined on a one-year deal - is not a long-term solution, even if he could still have a few years left at the top level.

It is for that reason that the club's biggest bargain of the summer perhaps came elsewhere...

Celtic's bargain summer deal

His impact has been fleeting so far, yet the measly £1m that was dished out on Dundee skipper, Luke McCowan already looks likely to be a particularly astute investment.

The boyhood Celtic fan has hit the ground running in his new surroundings, having notably chalked up his first goal for the club in the 2-0 win over Hearts back in September.

Competition in those midfield ranks is fierce following the other permanent captures of Paulo Bernardo and club-record signing, Arne Engels, yet on current evidence, it could be McCowan who is forcing his way into Rodgers' starting lineup.

The 26-year-old was particularly impressive off the bench in last week's 2-2 draw with surprise title rivals, Aberdeen, providing one key pass from just 14 touches as he looked to unpick the visiting defence, having also enjoyed a 90% pass accuracy in that late cameo.

The "tenacious" talent - as hailed by writer Kai Watson - is seemingly deserving of a chance to properly impress from the off in games, having previously contributed 15 goals and assists in the top-flight last season for his former employers.

McCowan's 24/25 Premiership stats (Dundee & Celtic) 8 games (3 starts) 3 goals 1 assist 0.9 key passes per game 2.2 tackles & interceptions per game 5.1 balls recovered per game 60% total duels won 63% ground duels won 9.3x possession lost per game Stats via Sofascore

Hopes of the playmaker surpassing that £1m value can be boosted by his apparent likeness to one former Celtic star, with pundit Andy Walker likening him to Ryan Christie, prior to his move to Parkhead:

“Do you know, he reminds me a lot about Ryan Christie and the type of potential that he showed at Inverness." “You remember he went to Aberdeen on loan and then Celtic went in and got him and he developed into such a good player and eventually went to Scotland and had a lot of success at Celtic before going down south. Luke McCowan, I think he’s got the same type of temperament. “I like the way he plays. He’s a forward-thinking, attacking midfielder. I think he’s got a bit of imagination and obviously he’s done really well with Dundee."

With Christie now valued at around £15m following his rise at Bournemouth, it showcases the kind of trajectory that McCowan could well follow - albeit hopefully at Celtic Park, rather than south of the border.

As such, while the recent window saw the Hoops splash out over £20m on the likes of Adam Idah and Engels, it could be the deals of Schmeichel and McCowan - in particular - who prove to be the biggest bargains.