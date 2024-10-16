Celtic have largely been in phenomenal form in the 2024/25 campaign and currently sit top of the Scottish Premiership table with seven wins in seven matches.

The Hoops have conceded one goal, and none from open play, in their seven games in the top-flight, whilst they have also won both of their League Cup outings so far.

Brendan Rodgers' side also won their first Champions League clash with a 5-1 win over Slovan at Parkhead, before they were hammered 7-1 by Borussia Dortmund in Germany in their second match.

Their dismal night in Europe was a one-off in comparison to the rest of their performances this season, which have allowed them to win every other game in all competitions.

The Northern Irish head coach will surely be delighted with the way that his team have started the campaign and will be hoping that they can carry on their strong form with a win over Aberdeen, who have also won all seven of their league games, at Parkhead on Saturday.

Despite Celtic's almost-perfect start to the season, Rodgers could still look to bolster his squad when the January transfer window opens for business, as one player is reportedly keen on a move to Paradise.

Premier League star wants Celtic move

According to The Boot Room, Celtic are interested in signing Kieran Tierney from Premier League side Arsenal ahead of the second half of the season.

The report claims that the Scotland international wants to move on from The Emirates and has made a return for a second spell in Glasgow a priority ahead of the January window, as he is keen to complete a transfer back to the club.

It states that the Gunners are prepared to allow him to leave on a loan deal that would be viable for the Scottish giants, who may not be able to afford a permanent deal at this moment in time.

The outlet adds that Arsenal would also be open to working out a permanent deal with the Bhoys further down the line, with his contract not due to expire until the summer of 2026.

It is also revealed that Tierney was in talks over a return to Parkhead in the recent summer transfer window before a serious hamstring injury put an end to any potential move. However, the Scottish defender is due to return to fitness ahead of January, which could open the door for Celtic to make another swoop for him.

If Rodgers and the Hoops can pull off a deal for the Arsenal outcast at the start of next year then it could be an even bigger signing than Arne Engels was in the summer.

How much Celtic paid for Arne Engels

Celtic showcased their ambition in the last transfer window by smashing their record transfer fee to sign the Belgium international from Augsburg.

The Scottish giants reportedly splashed out a fee of £11m to sign the central midfielder from the Bundesliga club, which was a huge show of faith from the club in him and Rodgers.

It was an ambitious move by the Hoops when you consider the transfer fee. However, he also came in as a young player who did not start regularly for a team that finished 11th in the Bundesliga last season.

Engels started 13 of his 32 appearances in the German top-flight in the 2023/24 campaign, which shows that they did not trust him to start week-in-week-out in one of Europe's major leagues.

That allowed Celtic to swoop in and bring him to Scotland to continue his development by playing regularly for Rodgers in Glasgow, and he has already made a fast start to life at Parkhead.

The Belgian youngster has racked up two goals and three assists in his last six appearances - including one goal and two assists in the Champions League - for the Hoops in all competitions, after making his debut off the bench in a 3-0 win over Rangers at the start of September.

24/25 Premiership Arne Engels Appearances 4 Sofascore rating 7.38 Goals 1 Key passes 5 Assists 0 Stats via Sofascore

As you can see in the table above, he has already showcased his attacking quality with one goal and five chances created in four outings in the Premiership for the Hoops.

Celtic could now, though, make an even bigger signing than Engels by swooping for a player who has proven himself in the major European leagues.

Why Kieran Tierney would be a bigger signing than Arne Engels

Firstly, Tierney is reportedly on £110k-per-week and it would represent a big show of ambition from the Scottish giants to take on those wages, whether it is on loan or a permanent deal.

The 27-year-old would also come in as a bigger signing than Engels as he has already established himself in Europe and at international level as a top performer.

Tierney has played 124 matches for Arsenal in all competitions and played 26 times for Real Sociedad in the 2023/24 campaign, whilst he has also been capped 46 times by Scotland.

The Scottish ace also racked up 37 assists in 170 matches for Celtic during his first spell at the club, winning 11 domestic trophies in that time.

This means that the Hoops would be bringing in a player who has proven himself in Scotland and in two major leagues, in the Premier League and LaLiga, in what should be the prime of his career at 27.

As you can see in the table below, Tierney spent last season on loan in LaLiga with Real Sociedad and showcased his defensive strength with a duel success rate of 60% and multiple tackles and interceptions per game on average.

23/24 LaLiga Kieran Tierney Appearances 20 Sofascore rating 6.94 Tackles + interceptions per game 2.4 Assists 2 Duel success rate 60% Stats via Sofascore

The £110k-per-week star will have to overcome his injury woes, with at least 17 games missed through injury in each of the last five seasons, to return to his former glory, though.

Overall, Tierney is a top-class operator when fit who can be a dominant defensive presence, whilst also offering a creative threat, down the left flank and bringing in a player of his quality would be an even bigger coup than the £11m signing of Engels in the summer.