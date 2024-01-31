Brendan Rodgers won a copious amount of major honours in his first spell with Celtic so to see the way his second tenure is playing out is a tad peculiar.

Indeed, things began to look rather rocky in December as the Hoops lost games to both Hearts and Kilmarnock. The ship has since been steadied - winning every game since Christmas - but there is a sense that Rodgers needs to do more to keep fans on side.

A transfer window in which Nicolas Kuhn is the only addition will hardly appease those at Parkhead, therefore.

Neither it seems will a late move for Norwich striker Adam Idah. A regular bench player is your first choice of forward, Brendan? Yeah, it's not ideal.

Celtic's late transfer business

The last 24 hours have been a rather bizarre affair with regard to incoming news at Paradise. A move for Sydney van Hooijdonk was first put on the table but that now unfortunately will not be happening.

Instead, the forward will be heading to Norwich and as a result, it looks as though the Canaries will let Idah make the trip to Scotland.

Reports emerged late on Tuesday evening suggesting that the Bhoys were closing in on a move for the Republic of Ireland international before Sky Sports reporter Anthony Joseph provided the following update on Wednesday morning.

However, with just seven goals in 34 outings this term, it's not set many pulses racing in Glasgow.

As such, one alternative in the shape of Aberdeen's Bojan Miovski was posed by Go Radio's Mark Guidi.

He said this week: "Around about the £4m mark again, he’s got a really good goal at the weekend but unlucky for him it was chopped off but the quality of the finish. And I think he’s got a good all-round game. A Macedonian internationalist and his value’s only going to go up.

“Miovski is one that can grow for you and if he is on Celtic’s radar and Celtic signed him before Thursday, then that would be a good bit of business.”

How Miovski compares to Adam Idah

18 goals in 33 matches plays seven in 34. Argument done, finished, over. Okay, we'll give you a bit more than that but already we can see why Miovski would be the more appealing signing for those at Celtic.

The Macedonian has been electric this season and has proven himself to be a real "clutch striker" in the words of journalist Filip Mishov, notably scoring against Rodgers' men to register his first goal of the campaign in the second week of the 2023/24 season.

Since then the 24-year-old has been an unstoppable force in the Premiership. Only Lawrence Shankland (14) of Hearts has more goals in the SPFL than Miovski (11) this term in the league, with a further seven goals coming in various cup competitions.

Boasting composure and also a degree of power, Miovski would be an ideal late addition and at a potential £4m they'd be getting a striker already proven to cause chaos at this level. But, where are the other plus points? Well, this comparison against Idah tells you all you need to know.

Adam Idah vs Bojan Miovski: 2023/23 Stat (per 90 mins) Idah - Championship Miovski - Conference League Goals 0.42 0.77 Assists 0.07 0.38 Goals per shot 0.21 0.29 Progressive Carries 1.69 1.15 Key Passes 0.49 1.15 Passes into final 3rd 0.49 1.54 Progressive Passes 1.34 2.31 Shot-creating Actions 1.62 2.31 Take-ons Attempted 1.69 1.92 Aerials Won 1.06 1.15 Stats via FBref.

So, while Idah might be better when it comes to dribbling with the ball, Aberdeen's Macedonian sensation offers a great deal more than just his goals.

Miovski is a creative threat as well, notably in the Europa Conference League where he boasts an impressive haul of shot-creating actions every 90 minutes, as well as far more key passes than the Irishman.

It's highly unlikely the Dons will want to sell their prized asset at such a late hour in the transfer window but it's a certainty that Miovski is a better option at this moment in time than Idah.