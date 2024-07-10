Celtic are yet to make their first official signing of the summer transfer window, which opened for business last month, but there could still be plenty of change in the squad over the coming weeks.

The Hoops kick off their season in less than a month as they prepare to play host to Kilmarnock at Parkhead in the opening game at the start of August.

Their lack of business so far in the market has not been through a lack of trying, however, as the Scottish giants are reportedly working to make multiple additions to the squad.

Firstly, Brendan Rodgers' side are said to be preparing a bid to sign Sparta Prague goalkeeper Peter Vindahl Jensen to be their new number one, after Joe Hart's retirement.

The Bhoys are also reportedly in talks to sign Paulo Bernardo on a permanent deal from Benfica and are confident of sealing a swoop for Adam Idah on a permanent move from Norwich City.

Celtic could be set for a shuffle at the top end of the pitch with the Ireland international, Idah, re-joining and another striker possibly moving on, which would also open up space for another new signing in that position.

Celtic's potential striker shuffle

Firstly, it was recently reported that the Scottish Premiership champions are expecting to cash in on centre-forward Hyeon-gyu Oh this summer.

Belgian giants Genk are said to be interested in a deal to sign the South Korea international ahead of the 2024/25 campaign and that a sale could rake in in excess of £4m for his services.

However, there is yet to be any reports or official confirmation that the Pro League outfit have agreed a fee with the Hoops for the 23-year-old attacker.

Oh's exit from Parkhead could then open the door for the Glasgow-based side to jump into the market to land a replacement for him, with another striker possibly coming in to compete with Idah - should they sign him from Norwich - and Kyogo Furuhashi.

The Athletic reported last month that the Hoops are one of a number of teams eyeing up a potential swoop for Motherwell marksman Theo Bair.

Fellow Premiership outfit Rangers are also said to be keen on the Canada international, who has also attracted interest from Bundesliga clubs.

Rodgers and his recruitment teams should now pursue a deal to sign the 24-year-old dynamo before the end of the summer transfer window, because he could come in as a dream replacement for Oh ahead of next season.

Why Celtic are right to cash in on Hyeon-gyu Oh

The South Korean flop has not done enough during his time at Parkhead to suggest that he is likely to play a significant role on the pitch for the club moving forward.

Ange Postecoglou swooped to sign the striker from Suwon Bluewings in January 2023 for a reported fee of £2.5m in his last window in charge of the Hoops.

Oh enjoyed a solid, if unspectacular, start to life in Glasgow with a return of six goals and zero assists in 16 Premiership appearances during the second half of that season.

At the end of the 2022/23 campaign, Postecoglou joined Tottenham Hotspur in the Premier League and Rodgers was brought back for a second spell at Paradise.

The Northern Irish boss did hand the attacker opportunities to impress during the first half of the season, with 19 league outings by the 2nd of January, but Oh did not impress.

Celtic's xG underperformers 23/24 Premiership xG Goals xG differential Kyogo Furuhashi 18.39 14 -4.39 Daizen Maeda 8.78 6 -2.78 Reo Hatate 4.92 3 -1.92 Luis Palma 8.54 7 -1.54 Hyeon-gyu Oh 6.35 5 -1.35 Stats via WhoScored

As you can see in the table above, the 23-year-old dud underperformed his xG by more than one goal, with five goals in 20 league outings in total.

Alongside his wasteful finishing, Oh also offered little as a creator for his teammates as he only made 0.3 key passes per game and did not produce a single 'big chance' or assist in his 20 Premiership appearances.

These statistics show that the South Korean flop was not good enough as a scorer or a creator of goals to earn himself regular minutes on the pitch, which is why Celtic are right to sell him this summer if they can get a bid of more than £4m from Genk.

Why Theo Bair would be a dream replacement

The Hoops should then swoop to sign reported target Bair as a dream replacement for Oh as he is a proven Premiership performer who could come in and challenge Idah and Kyogo.

If Celtic do snap up the former on a permanent deal from Norwich, Rodgers would already have two senior centre-forward options but having three competing for a place could improve the competition in the squad and help to deal with the demands of domestic and European football.

Bair enjoyed a fantastic season for Motherwell in the top-flight as the SPFL star earned himself a place in the PFA Scotland Team of the Year, with 15 goals in 38 league games - three times as many goals as Oh managed.

23/24 Premiership Adam Idah Hyeon-gyu Oh Kyogo Furuhashi Theo Bair Appearances 15 20 38 38 Goals 8 5 14 15 Big chances missed 7 5 24 11 Conversion rate 27% 13% 14% 21% Assists 2 0 5 6 Stats via Sofascore

As you can see in the table above, the Canada international ranked well against Celtic's forward options, with more goals and more assists than all of them.

The 24-year-old ace, whose work rate was hailed as "top drawer" by boss Stuart Kettlewell, would come in as a proven Premiership striker who has shown that he can find the back of the net on a regular basis at this level, without wasting a huge number of 'big chances' - like Kyogo last season.

His vastly superior statistics to Oh also suggest that he would come in as a dream replacement and upgrade on the Genk target, and provide Rodgers with three - assuming Idah signs - excellent centre-forward options to call upon next term.