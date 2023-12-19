The January transfer window is not far away and it could be a busy month for Celtic if they decide that they need to bolster their playing squad.

It has been a disappointing first half of the season for the Scottish giants as they have left a lot to be desired in all competitions so far under Brendan Rodgers, since he replaced Ange Postecoglou in the dugout after the 2022/23 campaign.

They were knocked out of the League Cup, which was won by Rangers on Sunday, by Kilmarnock in August. The Hoops have also dropped out of Europe as they finished bottom of their Champions League group.

Rodgers has also overseen back-to-back Scottish Premiership defeats to Hearts and Kilmarnock in their last two outings in the division, which means that Rangers would go top of the table if they win their games in hand.

Their struggles domestically and in Europe have been a cause for concern and that is why they could dip into the market in January to bolster their squad with some key additions.

One area that may need to be addressed is the centre-back position as Nathaniel Phillips is due to return to his parent club next month.

Celtic transfer news - Phillips and Xavier Mbuyamba

Sky Sports reporter Anthony Joseph has confirmed that Celtic are 'not expected' to attempt to extend his loan spell beyond the January window.

The journalist has stated that the defender was brought in on a short-term deal, for the first half of the 2023/24 campaign, to provide cover for injuries at the back.

However, the English giant has not done enough with his performances on the pitch when called upon to convince Rodgers or the club to keep him, or at least attempt to keep him, for the remainder of the season.

He is now due to return to Premier League side Liverpool, who will then have a decision to make on his immediate future, and this will open the door for the club to sign another centre-back to take his place.

One player who could be a dream replacement for Phillips is Volendam central defender Xavier Mbuyamba, who was linked with a move to Parkhead over the summer.

Sky Sports reported that Celtic and English Championship side Watford were both keeping tabs on the Eredivisie colossus ahead of the 2023/24 campaign.

The outlet claimed that he has been likened to former Hoops star and current Liverpool captain Virgil van Dijk due to his 'huge potential' and similar style of play.

Dutch giants Ajax and AZ Alkmaar were also said to be interested in a deal to sign the young titan to bolster their respective defences earlier this year.

However, Mbuyamba did not end up sealing a move away from his current club and this means that January is another opportunity for any interested parties to test the water.

If Celtic can tempt Volendam into a sale next month then he could arrive as a fantastic replacement for Phillips, who struggled during his short time in Glasgow.

Nat Phillips' Celtic statistics

The 26-year-old defender, who could still feature in three matches before the end of 2023, has made eight appearances in all competitions for the Hoops.

Statistic Phillips vs Lazio (04/10/2023) Minutes played 62 Clearances One Interceptions Zero Tackles Zero Blocks Zero Duels won Zero Duels lost Two Sofascore rating 6.3

As you can see from the table above, his only start in the Champions League for Rodgers was a disaster as he struggled badly throughout the match.

The Liverpool loanee was not able to impose his physicality on the opposition and his one clearance was the only noticeable piece of defensive work in 62 minutes of action.

His inaction on the pitch was also an issue with his performances for the Scottish giants in the Premiership. He currently ranks 24th within the squad for tackles (0.2) and 12th for interceptions (0.3) per game.

Phillips also ranks sixth, behind Maik Nawrocki, Stephen Welsh, Cameron Carter-Vickers, Liam Scales, and Gustaf Lagerbielke, for clearances (2.3) per match.

One of his attempted defensive interventions led to disaster in his last outing in a Celtic shirt as the centre-back turned a cross into his own net, sliding in front of Joe Hart, to help Kilmarnock on their way to a 2-1 win earlier this month.

Therefore, the Hoops are justified in their decision not to extend his current loan spell as the English flop has not proven himself to be a good option for the manager to call upon.

The statistics that show why Celtic should sign Mbuyamba

Whereas, Mbuyamba's impressive form for Volendam in the Netherlands since the start of last season suggests that the potential is there for him to come in as a big upgrade on Phillips.

During the 2022/23 campaign, the 6 foot 5 colossus averaged an eye-catching 2.3 tackles, 1.2 interceptions, and 5.4 clearances per game across 28 Eredivisie matches.

No Celtic player has managed more tackles or clearances per outing so far this season, and only Nawrocki (2.5) has made more interceptions per clash.

These statistics show that Mbuyamba, who also won 53% of his duels last season, has the defensive quality to make vital interventions at an impressive rate in comparison to Rodgers' current options in that position.

The Dutch titan, who has missed nine games through injury this term, has won 63% of his physical contests in the Eredivisie during the current campaign and contributed with three tackles and interceptions combined alongside 4.3 clearances per game across five starts.

Mbuyamba, who was once described as an "elegant" and "dominant" defender by talent scout Jacek Kulig, would also come in with plenty of time left to develop and improve over the years to come.

The former Chelsea prospect turns 22 on the 31st of December and this means that Celtic would be signing a player with long-term potential, as aforementioned in Sky Sports' report that compared him to van Dijk, rather than a short-term option like Phillips.

Therefore, Rodgers could land a dream replacement for the Liverpool loanee by swooping to sign Mbuyamba, who could make an immediate impression on the pitch with his outstanding defensive attributes in comparison to the club's current central defenders.