Celtic have less than a month left in the summer transfer window to finish off any other business they want to do before it slams shut at the end of August.

The Hoops only added one outfield player to their squad during the off-season and it was a star who was already at the club on loan last term - Paulo Bernardo.

Brendan Rodgers has also swooped to sign two new goalkeepers to replace Joe Hart, who retired at the end of the 2023/24 campaign, in Kasper Schmeichel and Viljami Sinisalo.

Despite the club's lack of activity in the transfer market over the last few months, the Bhoys started the new season in impressive fashion with a 4-0 win over Kilmarnock at Parkhead on Sunday.

That win may not stop Celtic from continuing to explore deals for new signings over the coming weeks, though, as Rodgers looks to build a side that can compete across all fronts domestically and in the Champions League.

One player the Hoops could sign is a Premier League starlet who has been linked with a move to Parkhead this summer, as he could be a dream signing for Reo Hatate in midfield.

Celtic's interest in Premier League dynamo

Last month, Tunisian radio station Mosaïque FM, as relayed by Sport Witness, claimed that the Scottish giants are one of the teams interested in a deal to snap up Manchester United central midfielder Hannibal Mejbri.

The report stated that Celtic are keen to sign the Tunisia international to bolster their squad and that they are preparing an offer for his services.

It also revealed that the Premier League giants are prepared to sanction a permanent exit for the academy graduate, whose contract at Old Trafford is due to expire at the end of the season.

The outlet did not claim how much Celtic are willing to pay for the midfielder or how much the Red Devils would want for the talented ace this summer.

However, it has been reported elsewhere that Rangers are also keen on a deal for the Tunisian dynamo and that United would be looking for a fee of at least £7m.

Former Manchester United striker and legend Andy Cole has urged Hannibal to consider a move to Scotland to play for one of Glasgow's clubs, as it would be an "interesting" next step in his career.

Celtic must now press ahead with a swoop for the midfield talent as he could be a dream alongside Hatate in midfield, particularly if Matt O'Riley moves on amid reported interest from West Ham United and Chelsea.

Reo Hatate's midfield brilliance

The Japan international started the 2024/25 campaign in perfect style with a fantastic performance in the middle of the park against Kilmarnock on Sunday.

He opened the scoring for the Hoops with a brilliantly composed touch and finish around the edge of the box, drilling the ball into the bottom left corner under little pressure due to the quality of his first touch.

It was an impressively clean goal and that summed up his performance on the day, as Hatate completed 81% of his passes, 100% of his dribbles, and won five of his nine ground duels.

The 26-year-old star will be hoping for a strong season after his struggles last term. He missed a staggering 40 matches through injury for club and country, with calf and hamstring issues.

However, his form in limited matches last season and his superb performances in the 2022/23 campaign suggest that he could be ready for a huge season for Celtic if he can stay fit.

Reo Hatate 22/23 Premiership 23/24 Premiership Appearances 32 16 Goals 6 3 Assists 8 4 Big chances created 10 3 Key passes per game 1.3 1.1 Stats via Sofascore

As you can see in the table above, Hatate is a central midfielder who can pop up with important contributions at the top end of the pitch as a scorer and a creator of goals.

The Japanese whiz, when fit and available for selection, is an exciting player to watch who can make things happen in the final third at an impressive rate, as illustrated with his superb goal against Kilmarnock.

Due to that, he could love to play alongside Hannibal due to the midfielder's dynamism and creative potential in the middle of the park as a possible signing for Celtic.

Why Celtic should sign Hannibal

Firstly, signing the Manchester United youngster for £7m, or a lower fee if they can negotiate a deal, this summer would be an investment by the club.

At the age of 21, Hannibal is a young player with plenty of time left ahead of him to develop and improve his game over the years to come, which means that Rodgers could work with him on the training pitch and help to make him a more valuable asset in the future.

Last season was a difficult for one for him, as it was for Hatate, as he only made five appearances in the Premier League for United and played six games in LaLiga on loan at Sevilla.

The previous campaign, however, was more impressive from the young ace as he spent the year on loan with Birmingham City in the English Championship.

Hannibal vs midfielders 22/23 Championship Per 90 Percentile rank Assists 0.23 Top 7% Expected Assisted Goals 0.18 Top 10% Shot-creating actions 3.14 Top 24% Tackles 2.31 Top 27% Interceptions 1.20 Top 25% Blocks 1.20 Top 44% Stats via FBRef

As you can see in the table above, Hannibal caught the eye was a creative and combative force in midfield for Birmingham across 38 games in the division.

He proved that his academy form for United at U23 level could translate over to senior football, after his return of 17 assists in 41 matches for the Red Devils' U23s.

Hannibal, who U23 scout Antonio Mango claimed can "unlock defenders" with his ability on the ball, has the quality to make things happen as a superb creator from midfield.

This is why he could be a dream for Hatate, who has showcased his knack for scoring goals in the Scottish Premiership, as they could link up in the middle of the park to combine for goals, with the Tunisia international creating chances for the Japanese star to tuck them away.