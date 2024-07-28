Celtic kick off their 2024/25 Scottish Premiership campaign next weekend with a clash against Kilmarnock and it remains to be seen how many fresh faces will be on display.

There will be a new goalkeeper between the sticks after Joe Hart retired at the end of last season, with Kasper Schmeichel and Viljami Sinisalo coming through the door to compete to replace him.

Attacking midfielder Paulo Bernardo is also reportedly set to join on a permanent deal from Portuguese giants Benfica after his loan spell at Parkhead last term.

Celtic have also been linked with other central midfielders as Brendan Rodgers looks to bolster his options across the park before the window slams shut.

Celtic's midfield search

The Hoops were recently touted with an interest in Venezia midfielder Tanner Tessmann after his move to Italian giants Inter fell through earlier this month.

He is said to be valued at £6m by the Serie B outfit and the Scottish giants are one of the teams who have been alerted to his potential availability this window.

Rodgers could, however, land his own, potentially cheaper, version of Tessmann by swooping to sign reported transfer target Riley McGree from Middlesbrough.

The Premiership champions are interested in the £2.5m-rated star who has 12 months left to run on his contract. He could be a cheaper alternative to the American midfielder due to his £2.5m valuation and contract situation, whilst offering similar qualities on the pitch.

Why Celtic should sign Riley McGree

Celtic should be attempting to sign McGree from the English Championship side due to his possible price and the in-possession quality he can offer in a midfield role.

The Australia international produced four goals in 14 league starts during the 2023/24 campaign and plundered six goals and eight 'big chances' created in 43 league games the previous term.

Meanwhile, Tessmann is coming off the back of a return of six goals, three assists and six 'big chances' created in 37 outings for Venezia in the Serie B last season.

This suggests that they both offer a similar threat as an attacking presence in the final third, with their respective abilities as a scorer and a creator of goals.

McGree per 90 (23/24 Championship) Percentile rank Tessmann per 90 (Serie B) Percentile rank 5.72 progressive passes Top 9% 6.93 progressive passes Top 5% 79.8% pass accuracy Top 15% 80.2% pass accuracy Top 42% 3.22 progressive carries Top 35% 1.72 progressive carries Top 39% 0.29 non-penalty goals Top 26% 0.17 non-penalty goals Top 19% Stats via FBRef

As you can see in the table above, they also possess similar attributes in possession when it comes progressing the ball through carries and passes.

McGree and Tessmann both look to move their team further up the pitch from a deep-lying position, whether that is by splitting lines with a pass or taking players on with the ball at their feet.

The £9.4k-per-week star, who was hailed as "terrific" by manager Michael Carrick, appears to be a very similar type of midfielder to the American and that is why Rodgers could save money by swooping to sign the Boro star as his own version of the Venezia ace.