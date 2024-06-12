Celtic have just under three months left to improve their squad before the summer transfer window, which officially opens on Friday, slams shut at the end of August.

The Hoops ended the 2023/24 campaign with two pieces of silverware added to the cabinet as they won the Scottish Premiership title and the SFA Cup.

It was a solid return to the dugout at Parkhead for Brendan Rodgers, who replaced Ange Postecoglou last summer, as the Northern Irish boss ensured that the club's dominance in the league continued for a third straight year.

The former Leicester City boss may, however, now look to push on and achieve more in Europe after a dismal campaign in the Champions League.

Celtic finished rock bottom of their group, below Lazio, Feyenoord, and Atletico Madrid, and could hope for more success in the new structure next term, which will see them play eight games against eight different teams - half at Parkhead and half way - in the league phase to qualify for the knockouts.

Rodgers could now dip into the market to improve his squad in order to push on and achieve better results in Europe, and the Scottish giants are already reportedly looking to add a new number nine to the team.

Celtic's interest in Championship star

According to the Bristol Post, the Hoops are one of a number of teams interested in a possible swoop to sign Bristol City centre-forward Tommy Conway.

Rodgers is eyeing up a potential deal to sign the Scotland international to bolster his attacking options in the final third, but is set to face competition to land his signature.

The report claims that Glasgow rivals Rangers and Premier League side Wolverhampton Wanderers are also keen on the young marksman ahead of next season.

It does not, however, state how much the Robins are set to demand for his services this summer, with his contract currently set to expire next year.

The Bristol Post reveals that the Championship side are open to offers for the 21-year-old attacker as they do not want to risk losing him for a small compensation fee in 2025.

It states that Rangers and Celtic would only have to pay £300k in compensation if they swooped to sign Conway when his contract expires next summer.

Rodgers could now repeat the blinder he played with the signing of Adam Idah in January by securing a deal for the Bristol City ace, whether that is in the current window or for £300k next year.

Celtic's Adam Idah masterclass

The Scottish giants sealed a late swoop to snap up the Ireland international on loan from English Championship side Norwich City on deadline day at the start of February earlier this year.

Rodgers plucked the 6 foot 3 marksman up from the second tier of football in England and it turned out to be a masterclass from the Northern Irish boss.

The Canaries academy graduate hit the ground running in Scotland and proved himself to be a lethal goalscorer in the Premiership in his short time with the Bhoys.

Idah had scored six goals in 28 Championship appearances for Norwich, starting 12 of those games, during the first half of the season, and outperformed his xG (5.83) in the process.

He carried that finishing quality over to the Premiership with a return of eight goals from 6.86 xG. Of players at Celtic during the second half of the campaign, only Matt O'Riley (18 goals from 14.86 xG) overperformed his expected tally by more than the Yellows loanee.

23/24 Premiership Adam Idah Kyogo Furuhashi Appearances 15 38 Starts 5 31 Goals 8 14 Minutes per goal 76 179 Big chances missed 7 24 Conversion rate 27% 14% Stats via Sofascore

As you can see in the table above, Idah was more prolific than Kyogo Furuhashi in the Scottish top-flight as he found the back of the net more frequently and efficiently.

These statistics show that the loan signing was a huge success for the Hoops, which was backed up by his winning goal in the SFA Cup final against Rangers at Hampden Park in his last appearance.

Rodgers could now repeat that trick by dipping back into the Championship market to seal a deal for Conway ahead of the Gers and Wolves this summer.

Why Tommy Conway could be Adam Idah 2.0

Much like Idah, Conway is a young centre-forward with room to grow and improve, which means that the Bhoys boss could work to develop him on the training ground.

At the age of 21, the Bristol City starlet, who was once dubbed "clinical" by Statman Dave, would come in as a long-term signing as well as a player who has the quality to make an immediate impact on the pitch.

The big difference, however, would be that the Scottish youngster would come in on a permanent deal, rather than a loan, and this would give the boss more time to improve the right-footed ace.

The talented whiz is in the Scotland squad for Euro 2024 this summer and that could give supporters, and the club, an opportunity to see how he performs on one of the biggest stages, to see if he would be up to the task of leading the line at Parkhead.

Conway's form in the Championship for the Robins this season does, however, suggest that the potential is there for him to be even better than Idah for the Scottish giants.

23/24 Championship Tommy Conway (Bristol City) Adam Idah (Norwich) Appearances 39 28 xG 10 6 Goals 9.25 5.83 xG differential +0.75 +0.17 Pass accuracy 85% 79% xA 2.08 1.38

As you can see in the table above, the 6 foot 1 star outperformed his xG by more than the Irishman did for the Canaries, which shows that the finishing quality is there for him to be ruthless in front of goal in a Hoops shirt.

This shows that the club could repeat the blinder they played with the Yellows forward as they could land another impressive, young, finisher from the English second tier to light up the Premiership next season.

Conway could, therefore, be a fantastic alternative to Idah, who Football Insider claimed is set to be assessed by new Norwich boss Johannes Hoff Thorup before they make a decision on his future, amid interest from Celtic.