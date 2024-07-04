Celtic have less than two months left to go in the summer transfer window to make any changes to their squad before it slams shut at the end of August.

The Hoops' main focus at the moment may be about how they can convince Matt O'Riley to stay at Parkhead amid interest from the Premier League.

Journalist Alfie House recently reported that Southampton, who have just been promoted from the Championship, are interested in a deal for the Danish playmaker.

He added that agreeing a transfer fee with the Scottish giants is possible but it could be difficult for them to iron out personal terms with the ex-MK Dons star.

Brendan Rodgers lost Jota and Carl Starfelt last summer and may not want to watch another key performer for the Hoops move on ahead of next season.

On the other side of things, Celtic may also be looking at potential signings to come in and improve their squad before the 2024/25 campaign, as they look to build on their domestic double - lifting the Scottish Premiership title and the SFA Cup - last term.

Celtic's interest in midfielder warrior

Back in April, Football Scotland reported that the Hoops had been offered the chance to sign Cremonese defensive midfielder Charles Pickel.

The report stated that Rodgers wants to bring in a new number six to anchor his side next season and the Serie B star emerged as an option for him to consider.

It revealed that the Bhoys made it known that they want to add a player in that position and agents came back to suggest Pickel as a target, which the Scottish side took onboard.

Football Scotland claimed that English Championship sides Preston North End and Leeds United are also interested in a potential swoop for the 27-year-old star.

However, the outlet stated that the DR Congo international's preference would be to make a move to Scotland to play for Celtic, rather than test his luck in England's second division.

The report did not, though, explain how much Cremonese would demand for the player, who has two years left on his contract, or how much the Bhoys would be willing to spend on a new defensive midfielder.

This means that it remains to be seen how likely a move to Parkhead is for the experienced Serie B anchor before the summer transfer window slams shut.

If the Hoops do decide to press ahead with a deal to sign him, though, then they could bring in a star who could offer more than Tomoki Iwata in the number six role.

Tomoki Iwata's season in numbers

The Japan international did not start the season as an important member of Rodgers' side but eventually worked his way into the team during the second half of the campaign.

12 of his 19 appearances in the Premiership came after the turn of the year and this shows that the Northern Irish boss decided to lean on him to anchor the midfield during the run-in as they fought for the title.

The 27-year-old midfielder, who only started six league games under Ange Postecoglou in the 2022/23 campaign, provided a calming presence on the ball for the Hoops, with the likes of Reo Hatate, Callum McGregor, Paulo Bernardo, and Matt O'Riley then tasked with making an impact in the final third.

He completed 90% of his attempted passes in the league, completing 30.9 per match on average, and this shows that the Japanese ace rarely gifted possession back to the opposition, allowing the Hoops to dictate the tempo of games.

However, Iwata's lack of progression on the ball and his average defensive work means that there is scope for Celtic to land an upgrade on him.

23/24 Premiership Tomoki Iwata Appearances 19 Goals 1 Assists 1 Key passes per game 0.4 Tackles and interceptions per game 1.2 Duel success rate 50% Stats via Sofascore

As you can see in the table above, he only won 50% of his physical duels across his 19 appearances in the Premiership, which shows that the 27-year-old gem was not a dominant force in the middle of the park.

The Hoops could now land an upgrade on Iwata by swooping to sign Pickel from Italian side Cremonese to anchor their midfield for the 2024/25 campaign and beyond.

Why Celtic should sign Charles Pickel

Firstly, he is an experienced player who could come in and hit the ground running at the age of 27, rather than arriving as a young prospect who would come in with potential and may take time to develop.

This means that Pickel could be signed to make an instant impact on the pitch and that is backed up by his impressive form in the Serie B last season.

The potential Hoops addition ranked within the top 41% of midfielders in the division for progressive passes per 90 (4.83) and the top 31% for Expected Assisted Goals per 90 (0.11).

Along with that, the DR Congo international also chipped in with three goals and two assists in 27 league appearances for the Italian outfit, which shows that he has the potential to provide more at the top end of the pitch than Iwata - who managed just two goal contributions.

Pickel, who was hailed for his "incredible" offensive work as a defensive midfielder by journalist Emery Kabongo, also caught the eye with his work off the ball.

23/24 season Charles Pickel (Serie B) Tomoki Iwata (Premiership) Appearances 27 19 Pass accuracy 86% 90% Tackles + interceptions per game 1.6 1.2 Duels won per game 2.9 1.9 Duel success rate 51% 50% Aerial duel success rate 51% 47% Stats via Sofascore

As you can see in the table above, the Serie B battler constantly looked to win possession back for his side by winning duels in the middle of the park.

Pickel could, therefore, provide more to the Hoops than Iwata did out of possesion with his ability to get across the field to make timely challenges, whilst also being more dominant in aerial battles to help from crosses and set-pieces.

Overall, the 6 foot 1 titan could be an excellent addition to the squad as an upgrade on the Japan international due to his qualities on and off the ball.