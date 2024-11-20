Celtic return to action in the Scottish Premiership on Saturday as they prepare to travel away from Parkhead to take on Hearts in the evening kick-off.

The Hoops have had a two-week break, thanks to the last international window of 2024, and will be hoping to pick up where they left off, having won ten of their 11 matches in the league thus far.

Brendan Rodgers will be hoping that all of his stars return from international duty without any injury issues that could keep them out for the upcoming matches in the Premiership and the Champions League.

He may, therefore, be thankful that his three Japanese gems barely featured for their country, as Kyogo Furuhashi and Reo Hatate made one substitute appearance each, whilst Daizen Maeda featured in both games as a substitute.

The trio were not overworked by Japan in their two matches and will now return to Celtic fresh and ready to compete, and possibly start, against Hearts on Saturday.

Hatate has faced serious competition for his place in the starting XI for the Scottish giants this season, though, with the additions of Arne Engels and Luke McCowan, and the return of Paulo Bernardo, in the summer.

Reo Hatate's form for Celtic

The 26-year-old star has still managed to make the line-up on a regular basis in the Premiership, with nine starts in 11 matches, and that speaks to how much Rodgers trusts him.

Hatate, who was restricted to 16 league outings last term through injury, has prevented McCowan and Bernardo from being regular starters in the top-flight, with Engels and Callum McGregor the usual picks alongside him in the midfield three.

The Japan international has earned his place in the starting XI with dynamic and quality performances in the middle of the park, as he has been able to showcase his ability in possession.

24/25 Premiership Reo Hatate Appearances 11 Goals 3 Big chances created 4 Assists 0 Key passes per game 1.3 Stats via Sofascore

As you can see in the table above, Hatate has provided quality as both a scorer and a creator from a midfield position for Celtic in the Premiership, and he has been unfortunate not to register a single assist so far.

His return of zero assists from four 'big chances' created and 14 key passes suggests that his teammates have let him down with their wasteful finishing in the final third, as they have not made the most of his creativity.

The midfield whiz has also produced one goal and one assist in four matches in the Champions League for Celtic, starting three of those matches on the European stage, with his goal coming against RB Leipzig earlier this month.

Despite Hatate's strong form in all competitions this season, Rodgers could go and land an upgrade on the Hoops star by swooping for one of the club's reported transfer targets - Lennon Miller.

Celtic's interest in Lennon Miller

The Daily Mail recently reported that Celtic are interested in a potential move to sign the Scotland U21 international from Premiership rivals Motherwell when the January transfer window opens for business.

It was claimed that the Hoops and their Glasgow rivals Rangers are both preparing swoops to snap the Scottish starlet up ahead of the second half of the season.

The report added, however, that Premier League giants Liverpool are also keeping tabs on the 18-year-old dynamo and could join the race for his signature. This suggests that Celtic and Rangers could face some serious competition for his services, as Arne Slot's side are currently top of the English top-flight and could be an attractive destination.

Celtic were dealt a blow by the attraction of a move to Anfield in 2022 when 16-year-old starlet Ben Doak decided to move on from Parkhead to join the Reds for a compensation fee of £600k.

The Bhoys will be hoping that the allure of the Premier League does not hurt them again, as Miller could be an excellent addition to Rodgers' squad in January.

It was reported by the Daily Mail that Motherwell are set to hold out for a fee of around £4m and Celtic must now splash out to sign him as quickly as possible, to stop Liverpool or Rangers from beating them to his signature.

Journalist Mark Guidi recently claimed a fee of £3.5m plus add-ons would be a "bargain" for the Hoops and added that the "hot" sensation has the potential to get "hotter" in the future, suggesting that Celtic could then make a big profit further down the line.

Why Lennon Miller would be an upgrade on Reo Hatate

Rodgers should push for the board to snap the Scottish teenager up when the January transfer window opens for business because his performances in the Premiership this season have been nothing short of outstanding.

Miller only turned 18 in August and has already established himself as one of the stars in his position in the league, after playing 25 times as a 17-year-old in the division last season.

As you can see in the clip above, the teenage sensation did showcase his quality against Celtic earlier this year, spinning McGregor and providing a brilliant assist.

He used the 2023/24 campaign to settle into senior football and gain vital experience in the Premiership by playing week-in-week-out for Motherwell, and is now kicking on and thriving.

24/25 Premiership Lennon Miller Reo Hatate Appearances 11 11 Goals 2 3 Big chances created 5 4 Key passes per game 2.1 1.3 Tackles + interceptions per game 3.0 1.7 Ball recoveries per game 6.5 3.6 Stats via Sofascore

As you can see in the table above, Miller has offered a similar level of quality to Hatate in the final third, as they have both produced seven goals and 'big chances' created combined in the Premiership.

However, the Scottish starlet has provided far more to his team out of possession as a defensive and combative presence in the middle of the park, with 9.5 tackles, interceptions, and recoveries per game.

These statistics suggest that Miller would come in at Parkhead as an upgrade on the Japan international, by offering the same qualities at the top end of the pitch whilst being far better off the ball to protect his defence.

At the age of 18, he is also eight years younger than Hatate and has more time ahead of him to develop and improve, which is why Rodgers must swoop to bring him to Glasgow in January.