Celtic reportedly could lose a "quick" and "strong" player in the summer transfer window, having rejected the chance to sign a new deal at the club.

Celtic transfer news

The Hoops have made a quiet start to their summer so far, not making a single signing, while rivals Rangers have added significant numbers to their squad. That's not to say that additions won't come in between now and the start of next season, however, and various reports are linking them with players.

Celtic have been urged to hijack a potential deal for Valencia and Georgia goalkeeper Giorgi Mamardashvili this summer, with the 23-year-old seen as the perfect successor to Joe Hart. It would be an audacious swoop, with former England stopper Paul Robinson hailing him recently, saying: "He played for Valencia last season, and for me, he was probably La Liga’s goalkeeper of the tournament. The way he’s played in this tournament for Georgia, I think there’ll be a lot of teams around Europe standing up and taking notice. "

Teenage BK Hacken ace Pontus Dahbo is another player who has been backed to complete a move to the Hoops in the coming months, with the 18-year-old considered one of the most exciting prospects in his homeland of Sweden.

While a number of players are expected to come in and bolster the options at Brendan Rodgers' disposal this summer, it looks as though one Celtic ace is likely to be heading in the opposite direction.

Celtic could lose "quick" player this summer

According to a new update from Football Insider, Celtic could now accept an offer for youngster Rocco Vata in the summer window, with a bid of £2-3m potentially enough to prise him away.

The 19-year-old midfielder has already turned down a contract extension at Parkhead, and the likes of Watford and Bologna are eyeing a move for him, as well as Nottingham Forest. Sky Sports reporter Anthony Joseph has since said that Watford are in advanced talks to sign Vata.

Losing Vata at his current age would be an undoubted blow for Celtic, considering how much more there is to come from him in his career. Rodgers is clearly an admirer of his, too, saying of him last year:

"I remember Rocco as a young player when I was here last. He’s developed physically. There are aspects of his game that he needs to work on to make the next jump but his attitude is good. He’s strong, quick, he wants to score goals. There is lots of development he needs, if he’s willing to do that."

Vata may simply feel that a new challenge is needed, in terms of enjoying more regular playing time, with only six appearances coming his way for Celtic to date. He scored twice in his only cap for the Republic of Ireland's Under-21s, and may think that he could feel more wanted elsewhere.

Rocco Vata's international stats Caps Goals Republic of Ireland Under-21s 1 2 Republic of Ireland Under-19s 5 0 Republic of Ireland Under-18s 1 0 Republic of Ireland Under-17s 8 3 Republic of Ireland Under-15s 5 1

The hope is that the young Hoops attacker has a change of heart, but the fact that he isn't interested in signing an extension suggests that his mind could already be made up.