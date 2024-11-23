Celtic are aiming to take advantage of a Japan international's current situation and sign him during the January transfer window, according to a fresh transfer update.

Celtic transfer news

The Hoops continue to be linked with new signings, whether in January or next summer, with Burnley midfielder Josh Brownhill mentioned as an option. The 28-year-old has started all 15 of the Clarets' Championship games this season, and his experience could be a great addition for Brendan Rodgers in the middle of the park.

Manchester City youngster James McAtee has also been mentioned as a potential option for Celtic, with the 22-year-old finding his opportunities limited at the Etihad currently. He has already enjoyed two separate loan spells at Sheffield United, but a move to Parkhead is now being mooted.

Planning for the future is always important for the Hoops and Motherwell midfielder Lennon Miller is a highly-rated player who has been backed to join both Celtic or Rangers. Still only 18 years of age, he has already made 55 appearances at senior level, scoring five goals and registering six assists in that time.

In terms of players who could leave Parkhead in the coming months, Alexandre Bernabei may have played his final game for the club, with the left-back on loan at Internacional. He isn't alone in potentially moving on, though, with Stephen Welsh and Odin Thiago Holm in a similar boat.

Celtic could get January opportunity to sign Japan international

According to Bild [via Sport Witness], Celtic could get an opportunity to sign Japan international Kanji Okunuki in the January window after showing an interest earlier in 2024.

The 25-year-old winger currently plays for 2.Bundesliga side FC Nurnberg, but the Hoops could look to prise him away, as he is surplus to requirements with his current employers. Having looked like a summer exit was most likely in 2025, it now looks like January is a possibility instead and Celtic could take advantage.

Okunuki may not be a household name to Celtic supporters compared to the likes of Brownhill and McAtee, for example, but he could be another shrewd addition from Japan.

The likes of Kyogo Furuhashi, Reo Hatate and Daizen Maeda have all been such strong signings from that part of the world, and there's nothing to say that their compatriot couldn't have a similar impact.

Granted, things aren't going too well for him at Nurnberg at the moment, but he is one-cap Japan international and could flourish playing alongside not only the aforementioned trio of Asian stars but also other Celtic players who are arguably at a higher level than the 2.Bundesliga.

At 25 years of age, Okunuki is at a good point in his career to come in and hit the ground running, and 21 goal contributions (14 goals and seven assists) in 96 appearances during his time at Omiya Ardija shows that he can deliver a steady flow of end product from his wide attacking role.