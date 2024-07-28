Celtic have received an offer for a player who Ange Postecoglou admired during his time as manager, according to an update from Sky Sports journalist Anthony Joseph.

Celtic transfer news

The Hoops are preparing for yet another defence of their Scottish Premiership title, but Brendan Rodgers will know the importance of adding to his squad to stave off the threat of rivals Rangers, as well as making sure they are as best equipped as possible to do well in the Champions League.

Celtic have been backed to make a move for Burnley centre-back Dara O'Shea, while reports have also claimed that Royal Antwerp ace Michel-Ange Balikwisha, Wolves left-back Hugo Bueno and ex-Hoops striker Adam Idah are all targets, too.

In the case of Bueno, the Scottish giants are believed to have made a new approach to snap him up, seeing him as a standout choice to add quality at left-back.

Meanwhile, Tanner Tessman has also been linked with joining Celtic in the current transfer window, with the United States international currently plying his trade at newly promoted Serie A side Venezia. He only has one cap to his name for his country, but will be hoping to force his way into their plans more often ahead of the 2026 World Cup.

Celtic could lose player who Postecoglou admired

Taking to X, Sky Sports journalist Joseph claimed that Celtic have received a loan offer from Belgian club KV Mechelen for Stephen Welsh, suggesting the 24-year-old could depart this summer amid interest elsewhere from English Championship clubs:

In truth, this feels like the right time for Welsh to at least be sent out on loan somewhere, or even seal a permanent move away from Celtic, given his lack of football recently. Last season, the defender was limited to just five appearances in the Scottish Premiership, with a further five coming from the substitutes' bench, although an ankle injury did keep him out for an extended period of time.

While Rodgers may not see much of a future for the centre-back at Parkhead, he could be a good signing for another team, having averaged 2.8 successful aerial duels per game last term - the fifth-best total in the squad - as well as once being hailed by Postecoglou, who said of him:

"Welshy has shown a lot of growth. I expect that from all the players. He has come back for pre-season and worked really hard through it. We are challenging him to take his game to another level. He has definitely gone up a level from last year and hopefully he knows that we will try to get even more out of him."

The fact that the £8,600-a-week Welsh has never started more than 10 league games in a campaign for Celtic speaks volumes about his squad status, so a move away would arguably suit all parties.