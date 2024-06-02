Scottish champions Celtic appear to be wasting no time in their bid to enhance the squad ahead of next season, with speculation raging regarding who could be signed, sealed and delivered over the coming weeks and months.

A major talking point remains the desire to acquire Scottish Cup final hero, Adam Idah, on a permanent deal following the Irishman's nine-goal loan spell in 2024, while there have also reportedly been talks held regarding a deal to keep Paulo Bernardo on board for the foreseeable future.

The Benfica loanee - who scored four goals and contributed three assists for the Old Firm giants this term - may not be the only midfield capture of the window, however, with Brendan Rodgers and co also in the running to land another standout recruit.

Celtic in the mix for Premier League star

As journalist Graeme Bailey reported earlier this week, the Hoops are said to be among the clubs to have shown an interest in signing Kalvin Phillips from Manchester City this summer, with Glasgow rivals Rangers also believed to be in the mix.

The report revealed that the 28-year-old has been informed by City that he can leave on loan again in 2024/25, having spent the second half of the most recent campaign at West Ham United.

The former Leeds United man - who moved to the Etihad on a £45m deal in 2022 - is also attracting interest from the likes of Everton, as well as clubs across Europe, with the piece outlining that any suitor would not have to cover a large portion of his salary.

Why Celtic can repeat their Joe Hart masterclass

There's no denying that it has been a wretched last two years or so for Phillips, the Yorkshireman having made just two Premier League starts for his parent club to date, having also endured an error-strewn stint with the Hammers, in which he gave away a penalty against Newcastle United and was sent off against Nottingham Forest.

That grim period has ensured that the £150k-per-week ace is now out of the international fold after missing out on Gareth Southgate's provisional Euro 2024 squad, with that exclusion having come three years on from starting every game in England's run to the Euro 2020 final.

At the time, the 'Yorkshire Pirlo' was flying high, dubbed an "absolute beast" during that tournament by pundit Nigel de Jong, having also been lauded as the "best modern midfielder" by former Three Lions boss, Fabio Capello.

It would seem that Phillips has simply lost his way under Pep Guardiola, although he may well be able to find a road to redemption at Parkhead, with compatriot Joe Hart having enjoyed a resurgence of his own over the last three years - having been similarly written off prior to that.

Kalvin Phillips at Euro 2020 7 games (7 starts) 0 goals 1 assist 1 'big chance' created 0.4 key passes per game 86% pass accuracy 2.3 tackles & interceptions per game 69% aerial duels won 42% total duels won Stats via Sofascore

It was under Guardiola that the then-England number one lost his place at Man City in 2016, ultimately being cast out to Torino and West Ham on a temporary basis - that latter move going the same way as Phillips as he was met with heavy criticism.

After then playing a bit-part role at Burnley and Tottenham Hotspur, making just 34 appearances combined, the chance came to start afresh north of the border - and boy did he take it.

In three full seasons in Glasgow, the retiring 'keeper made 153 appearances in all competitions, conceding just 145 goals and keeping 64 clean sheets in that time - helping the club to romp to seven domestic honours.

As pundit Stephen McGinn noted earlier this year, the 37-year-old "lost his way for a few years", but since moving to Scotland, "Celtic has been perfect for Joe Hart and Joe Hart for Celtic", with the hope that Phillips can follow suit.

It remains to be seen whether Rodgers and co can win the race for the midfielder's signature amid significant rival interest, yet as the case of Hart has shown, a move to Celtic Park could be just the solution to help get his career back on track.