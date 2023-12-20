The January transfer window is fast approaching and a new centre-forward is on the agenda for Celtic as they look to bolster their attacking options.

Latest Celtic transfer news

Football Scotland have claimed that the club need another number nine as Hyeon-gyu Oh, Kyogo Furuhashi, and Daizen Maeda could all go to feature at the Asian Cup at the start of 2024.

The report claims that the Hoops are planning to make an improved offer to sign Brondby marksman Mathias Kvistgaarden, who they had a £4m bid rejected for during the summer transfer window.

It has also been revealed that the Scottish giants have made contact with Sturm Graz over a possible deal to sign Polish striker Szymon Wlodarczyk.

However, they have been quoted with a price tag of £15m and that is said to be out of the club's price range at this moment in time, although it remains to be seen whether or not any January sales would change that stance.

Brendan Rodgers must now avoid a swoop for the Sturm Graz forward as the Northern Irish boss could repeat Celtic's Patryk Klimala disasterclass.

Patryk Klimala's Celtic goal record

The Hoops reportedly splashed out on a fee of £3.5m to sign the striker from Jagiellonia Białystokfor in January 2020 and arrived without an outstanding goal record to back up the money paid for him.

He joined off the back of eight goals and four assists in his previous 39 top-flight matches for his former club, which is far from a prolific return.

Klimala then went on to score just three times and assisted one goal in 28 competitive appearances for Celtic in all competitions before his move to New York Redbulls in April 2021.

The Bhoys took a big gamble on the young Polish centre-forward, given his unimpressive record for Jagiellonia, and it did not pay off the as attacker struggled badly in Scotland.

Szymon Wlodarczyk season in numbers

Rodgers is at risk of repeating that mistake for Celtic if the club are able to secure a deal for the expensive Hoops target, who was once hailed as one of Poland's most "talented" youngsters by scout Jacek Kulig, during the January window.

Wlodarczyk, who started his career with Legia Warsaw, has managed five goals and one assist in 17 Austrian Bundesliga appearances for Sturm Graz so far this season.

He has also produced one goal and zero assists in six Europa League outings, which takes his tally to six goals and one assist in 23 matches across those two competitions.

His form for the Austrian side has come off the back of his record of nine goals and one assist in 30 Ekstraklasa appearances for Gornik Zabrze last term.

Whilst the young whiz has the potential to improve, at the age of 20, the fee involved in this deal does not make it a worthwhile gamble for Celtic to make, which is why a deal being out of their current price range is good news.

Rodgers could repeat the club's Klimala mistake by signing another young Polish striker with average, at best, statistics, for a significant fee, and must now move on to other targets instead of trying to convince Sturm Graz to do business for a lower fee.