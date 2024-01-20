Celtic officially completed their first signing of the January transfer window earlier this month with the addition of Nicolas Kuhn from Rapid Wien on a permanent deal.

FootballScotland have since reported that Brendan Rodgers would also like to add a left-back and a centre-forward to his squad before the window slams shut.

One striker who has been linked with a move to Parkhead recently is Bristol City attacker Tommy Conway, who has attracted interest from a host of clubs.



23/24 Championship Tommy Conway (via Sofascore) Appearances 20 Goals Six Assists Zero Pass accuracy 85% Big chances missed Four

Football Insider claimed that Celtic, Rangers, Nottingham Forest, Wolverhampton Wanderers, and Brentford are all keeping tabs on the impressive youngster.

Rodgers could now repeat the masterclass the club played by snapping Matt O'Riley up from the lower leagues in England by winning the race for Conway.



O'Riley's record at Celtic

The Hoops signed the central midfielder from League One side MK Dons in January of 2022 after a return of ten goals and eight assists in 54 appearances for the English outfit.

He has made the step up from the third tier of football in England to become an influential and impressive performer for the Hoops over the last two years.

Since his move to Parkhead, O'Riley has racked up 18 goals and 26 assists in 100 competitive appearances for the Scottish giants as a fantastic attack-minded midfielder.



The 23-year-old maestro has produced ten goals and seven assists in 21 Scottish Premiership matches this term and has attracted interest from the likes of Girona and Inter, according to Sky Sports.

This suggests that Celtic could make a significant profit on the £1.5m they paid for him in 2022 if they ever decide to cash in on him, as his superb form has caused top European teams to pay attention to him.



Whilst it remains to be seen how much it would take to snap Conway up from Bristol City, Rodgers could repeat the O'Riley masterclass by signing a promising young talent with room to improve - at the age of 21 - from England.

He currently plays in the second tier of English football and has caught the eye with some promising performances in front of goal for Liam Manning's side.

The £1.6k-per-week marksman, who was once hailed as an "absolute hero" for his club by talent scout Jacek Kulig, has plundered six goals in 14 Championship starts - just under one every other match - and managed that from 5.34 Expected Goals, which shows that the young ace is efficient in front of goal.



This is also backed up by his form at that level throughout the 2022/23 campaign. Conway's teammates provided him with 6.12 non-penalty xG and he produced nine goals in 25 starts for Bristol City.

The Scottish finisher has, therefore, scored 15 goals from an xG of 11.46 since the start of last season, which suggests that he could thrive in Scotland as a player like Luis Palma - who has created 11 'big chances' in 17 league matches - could consistently supply Conway with high-quality opportunities to score.

Therefore, Celtic could provide the 21-year-old ace with the perfect platform for him to raise his market value as the forward would have the ammunition he needs, based on his impressive finishing ability, to be a lethal scorer for the Hoops and attract attention - as O'Riley has - from top European clubs.

